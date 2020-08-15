Hello Millsap,
It is probably no surprise that Parker County is in a burn ban with it being as hot and dry as it is. As an old-timer might say, “It’s hotter than Hell’s pepper patch, “or “It’s hotter than Satan’s house cat.” Pecos Bill would say it is not as hot as the summer of ‘88 when the chickens laid fried eggs and the babies cried sawdust. It’s hot in Millsap!
The Garden Club met Wednesday, August 5th. Some wore masks and social distancing was observed at this last meeting of this year. A regular business meeting was held for the first time in months with about twenty members attending. Dues are $15 this year and the new year begins next month following the school calendar. Those who are not comfortable with attending meetings are encouraged to mail their dues to PO Box 212, Millsap,TX 76066. At this time, members are planning an October bake sale and a garage sale.
Millsap Church (FBC) is honoring our teachers on Wednesday, August 19th with a fiesta stack lunch. Lunches will be delivered to each campus in accordance with state guidelines for COVID precautions. The Garden Club will deliver drinks. Millsap loves and appreciates its teachers. Keep our teachers and staff, as well as our precious students in your prayers as they do school.
The Millsap Lady Bulldogs played their first volleyball game this past week against Mineral Wells with a victory. We are looking forward to a great season for these ladies.
Please send me your new to share!
Susie Schofield is a regular contributor to the Weatherford Democrat. She can be reached at susschofield@hotmail.com.
