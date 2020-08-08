We are constantly bombarded with situations that call for making an informed decision. Of course, generally, all would want to do the right thing!
Therefore, one must know what is right before he can do it. Further, to know what is right, one must know the source of all that is right. The source of what is good, right, and true is God. He has revealed what is good, right, and true in His word. All actions must be held up to the light of Scripture to determine right or wrong. God said that blessing is the result of obeying Him and curse is the end of disobedience. (Deuteronomy 11:26-28)
Before we accept the charge of racism, we ought to understand terms biblically. The idea of race is rooted in evolution not scripture. In fact, the Bible declares that there is one race, the human race. Racism is “the notion that one’s own ethnic stock is superior.” (The American Heritage Dictionary, 2nd Edition)
The assumption underlying the definition is the pitting of one ethnicity against another in determining superiority. This idea of “race” did not originate within biblical Christianity. It is a construct that proceeds out of Darwinian Evolution. The Bible declares that all men descended from one man, Adam. (Genesis 1; 2; 10; 11; Romans 5:12) Adam is the federal head of humanity.
Yet, the witness of the Church is being compromised by those who seek to marry evolution, Marxism and race with the teaching of the church. I urge Bible believing Christians to know what God has said. “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is no male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” (Galatians 3:28)
In addition, Romans 12:2 exhorts Christians not to conform to the world, but to be transformed by the renewal of the mind. Ephesians 5:11 points out that Christians were once in darkness but are now “light in the Lord.” Therefore, believers are to live as children of light, that is, to follow Jesus, which includes doing the right thing because of knowing the right thing.
Doing what is right, wise living, begins with fearing God. (Proverbs 9:10) It is the way of blessing. By ignorance or avoidance of God’s word, we will do the wrong thing and head towards destruction. Do not be fooled by following someone who seeks to pin some sort of “virtue badge” on himself in order to elevate himself to a “higher” moral plane in his own mind. As a follower of Christ, seek the facts, evaluate them biblically and act in accordance with God’s word.
I have written to Christians. Jesus said, only those who have been born again are able to see the truth and thereby know the One who has revealed it. (John 3:3, 5, 7) Yet, God’s word is absolute it applies to both believers and non-believers. For example, God gave the law. (Exodus 20) The Law has three uses. The first is to put bounds around sin. The second is to point to man’s need for Christ and the third is to be the guide for living the Christian life, the means of sanctification. (Galatians 3:19) The law reveals to all men what is good, right and true. Man’s laws stand under God’s law to protect the innocent and punish the wrongdoer. So, for a believer and a non-believer the first step in doing the right thing is to obey the law.
There are two fundamental questions for discerning right action. First “Is it lawful?” and second, “Does it agree with God’s Word?”
God “has told you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?” (Micah 6:8)
The truth of God is needed today. The assault on our culture and the church is real. We must face it head on. It is imperative that church teach the truth, so that her members know it and live it. I remember the words of D.L. Moody, paraphrased. The place for the ship is in the sea but God help the ship if the sea gets in it. The place for the Church is in the world (John 17:14), but God help the church if the world gets in her.
The Rev. Lou Tiscione is the pastor of Weatherford
Presbyterian Church.
