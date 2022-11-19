Yes, times are tough right now. But there is always something to be thankful for.
So, on this Thanksgiving, why not give thanks for everything you have — regardless of how little — instead of dwelling on what you don’t have? If you are missing someone or something, be thankful they, or it, are or have been a part of your life. Among the things to be thankful for, many people include their dogs or other pets. Nevertheless, some people don’t like dogs for whatever reason(s) they may have. But an individual doesn’t have to be a “dog person” to be kind to them and recognize and appreciate all the ways they contribute to human welfare. Just think of the service animals, detection dogs, patrol dogs, cattle and sheep dogs, search dogs, and those dogs who give comfort or alleviate the loneliness of others.
Yes, dogs come with needs, as does every living thing. Along with food, shelter, and affection, caring for your dog includes protecting them from harmful things. That brings up the double usage of “no bones about it” in my column heading. Not all bones, whether cooked or uncooked, are good for dogs — especially bones from turkey, chicken, and other fowl. Those types can cause choking, indigestion, or obstructions in their digestive system, or worse — splinter and perforate the dog’s organs.
As difficult as it is for some to ignore those sweet pleading eyes of a pooch while a Thanksgiving meal is being prepared or served —don’t give in to them. Giving in to their wants of nibbles may be unhealthy, and counter-surfers can be sneaky and grab things they shouldn’t have. So be wary. However, you can include your dog in the festivities with a Thanksgiving dinner — only not one the same as yours. Instead, give them a plate with small amounts of boneless white turkey meat, unseasoned potatoes, and vegetables — but no onions or stuffing/dressing. For those dog lovers who want to give them dessert too — a small amount of unseasoned pumpkin is good for them — but not that spiced pie filling, and do not give them chocolate, things that have a lot of sugar — or anything that contains the artificial sweetener Xylitol. Xylitol can be deadly for your dog!
Afterward, it might be tempting to scrape the scraps off all the plates into your dog’s food dish — don’t. That also pertains to adding dark meat, the skin of the turkey or chicken, or rich gravy to their kibble. Although your dog will gobble it up and enjoy every bite — too much fat can cause stomach pain and digestive issues — possibly serious pancreatitis.
Remember to emphasize to your family members and guests, including children, the dangers of giving your dog unsafe food.
It’s easy to be distracted by everything going on in your household, so if children are present, for safety, it is wise to ask a specific person to keep an eye on them — especially since kids tend to run in and out of the house playing. You don’t want to spend your afternoon worried, walking or driving around looking for your pet that escaped because someone left the door open — or got out of the yard because it was frightened by all the commotion. It is also important that guests who bring their dog make sure it is wearing a collar with contact information. If possible, have them include your contact number if they are from out of town. Too many dogs manage to get out and become lost when visiting at this time of year.
In addition, children playing with your dog need watching so they don’t do anything that will possibly hurt the dog or make the dog snap at them or worse. And speaking of snapping — arguments have erupted between family members and friends because of so many opinions in one place. From family matters to football to politics — raised voices may put your dog in a protective mode, believing you are being threatened. If that occurs, it’s wise to put your dog in another room or his kennel where he is away from the ruckus and will feel safe. That way, you can partake in the “discussions” or scream and cheer without worry, and your dog will be relieved from the noise.
Happy Thanksgiving and Go Cowboys!
Vi Hummel Shaffer is a 31-year veteran K9 handler and instructor, author of the internationally acclaimed book “K9 Teams: Beyond the Basics of Search and Rescue and Recovery” published by Brush Education as a part of their K9 Professional Training Series. Vi and her K9s have assisted law enforcement agencies and fire departments on hundreds of searches throughout the state of Texas and beyond - including being part of the FBI’s victim recovery efforts at the Pentagon in the aftermath of 9-11.
