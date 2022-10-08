There have been many "Clear the Shelters" events lately and numerous adoptions made. You and your family are probably excited about this new addition. But what about the dog? The dog or puppy may have been heartlessly dumped, removed from an abusive household, or has only known being chained outside in the heat and cold. Perhaps it was taken to the Shelter because of a training issue that could have been solved with just a little time and patience; because they are old, or just not wanted anymore.
The dog may be thrilled to be out of the shelter; it may be confused, or it may be frightened. Regardless, please give your pet time to adjust to its new surroundings and the routine of your household. Your home is a strange world to them. Think if you were suddenly taken to a new place, with people you don't know - and are unaware of their dos and don'ts of what is acceptable. What if you came from a horrible previous life, are afraid, and don't know whom to trust or what to do in this environment? The dog needs compassion and understanding as you would in that situation.
You have opened your heart and your home to adopt this wonderful animal. Now, open your mind and forget those old myths and beliefs about dogs. For one it is not "just a dog." It is an incredible, feeling, and loving being! Give your new dog a chance. They may need time to decompress - usually, it takes about three days for this to happen, depending on what the dog has previously experienced.
If they cringe when you reach to touch them, understand they may only know a hand because it brought pain and suffering. Don't rush - be gentle and give them time to accept you.
If you have children, don't let them overwhelm the dog or puppy with hugs, petting, playing, picking up, or holding. It is your responsibility to teach your children how to interact with the dog. It is not the dog's job to know how to interact with your kids. Dogs will exhibit stress levels, so be cognizant when the dog cowers, flattens its ears back, raises its hackles, or emits a growl. Those behaviors are usually saying "Don't do that." "I'm afraid." "That hurts." "I want to be left alone." or, "I don't feel well." Recognize and appreciate the communication you are receiving.
Yes, it is important to socialize your dog, so if you have other dogs or pets in your household, take time to introduce your new dog to them one at a time. You don't want them to feel alarmed and threatened by being exposed to several animals at once. Additionally, if you immediately go to a pet store with your new dog, watch them for signs of fear and stress. Offer them comfort to let them know they are safe with you.
Don't automatically feed your new dog with other pets you have. Remember, they may gobble up the food because food may have been scarce where they came from. They may have even had to fight for it. You don't want to instigate "resource-guarding" and create problems between them.
Don't get angry if the dog pees or poos on the floor. It possibly didn't matter where they went to the bathroom before. Try to suppress any anger - have patience. If you find your dog has gone to the bathroom in an unwanted place, do not call them to you or take them over to that spot and yell at them or rub their nose in it! That is an old myth! They have no idea they made that mess or why you are scolding them! You must correct the dog at the time are relieving themself by telling them "No-no" or using another word. It's not necessary to scream or hit. Immediately pick them up or guide them outside, using a word such as "outside" with a positive voice. When they finish going to the bathroom outside, praise them that they did the right thing doing their business there. You may have to stay with them a bit because they may be frightened by the confrontation. Training means correcting the wrong as it is happening and praising what is right.
Don't be upset or impatient if the dog doesn't want to sleep on the new bed you bought them. Remember, they probably have been lying on a cold concrete floor or the dirt outside, so they may be unsure of it. Give them time to adjust to everything - including your routine - which usually takes about three weeks. And feeling comfortable that your home is now their home, can take three months or more.
If you are one of those people who believe it is "just a dog," aren't you curious about all the wonderful, and fulfilling qualities other dog owners are experiencing? Don't you wonder what great things you are missing out on by your way of thinking?
Vi Hummel Shaffer is a 31-year veteran K9 handler and instructor, author of the internationally acclaimed book "K9 Teams: Beyond the Basics of Search and Rescue and Recovery" published by Brush Education as a part of their K9 Professional Training Series. Vi and her K9s have assisted law enforcement agencies and fire departments on hundreds of searches throughout the state of Texas and beyond - including being part of the FBI's victim recovery efforts at the Pentagon in the aftermath of 9-11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.