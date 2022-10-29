Accidental poisonings happen often during Halloween so make it a safe one for your children, your dogs, you, and your finances. Oh, and don’t forget about your cat. Nothing interrupts a fun time like having to race your child to the emergency room or your pet to the Veterinarian.
Although treats may be safe for human consumption, many are not safe for dogs. Xylitol, a sugar-free substance found naturally in some fruits and vegetables and used in many food products - is potentially deadly to dogs! Xylitol can be in foods labeled “sugar-free”, or “low sugar content” or listed only in the ingredients. Read the labels! Other artificial sweeteners deemed “safe for dogs” may still cause gastrointestinal problems - so be careful.
If your dog ingests anything with Xylitol, it is an EMERGENCY! Take your dog to the Vet immediately! Or call the hotline for the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center : (888) 426-4435.
Specific Dangerous Foods
Chocolate is highly toxic to dogs. Dark chocolate has higher toxic levels.
Grapes, raisins, and currants can cause kidney damage.
High, sugar-laden foods, such as Candy Corn and other foods, can upset your pet’s digestive system causing pain and possibly pancreatitis.
Fresh pumpkin vs canned pumpkin: Fresh pumpkin innards and seeds are not toxic to dogs; however, they do not digest well and can irritate their digestive system. Pumpkin stems and leaves are not good because of their prickly hairs. Make sure your pets cannot gain access to those parts and “guts” you carved out and tossed out. Moldy and spoiled pieces can upset your dog’s stomach - to the degree that you will end up with a messy carpet or area to clean. Although there are issues with fresh pumpkins, unseasoned, canned pumpkin is good for dogs in small amounts.
A pet that is vomiting, having diarrhea, acting weak, uncoordinated, confused, having seizures, or having excessive thirst - can indicate a sign of poisoning.
Make sure treats are inaccessible to your pet - those you are giving out and those your children bring home. Have your pets in a different location from where your children dump all their goodies for you to check, to avoid your four-legged critter sneaking any of them when not being watched. A dog’s incredible nose will find those you slip into your purse or pocket, so keep those items out of reach.
Other Dangers
Candy and gum wrappers and bags the treats come in can cause choking, intestinal inflammation, and obstructions that may require surgery. If your dog licks packages with excessive salt residue or those with the tiniest bit of xylitol, the consequences can be tragic. Bags should be cut or torn apart to prevent the dog from sticking its head into the bag, getting stuck while trying to breathe, and panicking. Suffocation can take as little as three minutes. Discard empty packages into a sealed trash container. In addition, if your pet is not eating or having trouble defecating it may mean an obstruction from eating a wrapper. Obstructions can lead to surgery.
Your front door will be constantly opened and closed if you are giving out treats from your home - and you, possibly distracted, make it an easy escape route for your pet if it is frightened or stressed by all the activity - not to mention the trick-or-treaters’ strange appearances. It is wise your pet is in a kennel or another room at this time.
Your dog is dedicated to you and may want to protect you, and your household from anything it believes threatening. Being inundated with unrecognizable images shouting, or screaming can trigger your dog into protective mode. This also applies if you take your dog out with your kids to attend “Trunk and Treat” events.
Dog costumes are liked, tolerated, or hated by dogs. If your dog likes them, make sure the costume doesn’t choke them, dangle and trip them. A mask on a dog can be especially dangerous and block their vision or obstruct their breathing. If your dog only tolerates a costume, take a quick photo of them wearing it, then remove it. If they hate it, do something else to include them in the festivities.
Open-flame candles can be brushed up against and cause burns or knocked over by wagging tails, possibly starting a house fire. Flameless candles are safer and still provide that spooky effect.
Fake spiders, webs, glow sticks and other ghostly items are invitations to dogs and cats to explore. They can be dangerous if eaten or chewed, resulting in serious health issues.
Ground rules are important to establish with your children and other family members regarding the dangers of the pet escaping through an open door, what they should not feed your pet - emphasizing that with those who like to share food; and where they should dispose of candy wrappers and bags.
