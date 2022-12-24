Many new dog items and Christmas stockings for dogs containing toys and treats - that may be questionable — are flooding the stores competing for your dollars. Some come from companies you never heard of before. Spend wisely and make sure the toys are safe! There are articles online about dangerous dog toys — especially the types and varieties available during the holidays. Because not all countries have the same quality and safety standards as the United States, and sadly some manufacturers are not truthful about the materials used, check the country of origin. Most problems come from dogs eating or just swallowing things, so examine toys for small parts and decorations, which can be easily chewed off and consumed.
• Balls: Consider the size of your dog, and the size of the ball, when buying one. Rubber and plastic balls can become slippery from saliva, slide down the dog’s throat, get stuck, and cut off the dog’s airway. Tennis balls are favored, but dogs with powerful jaws can pop the ball, and the remains are not safe for the dog to chew. Although tennis balls’ fuzzy exteriors don’t get slick, and they appear to be safer, their exterior fuzz is abrasive — like sandpaper — and over time, chewing can affect the dog’s teeth. In addition, some dogs like to shred and eat the exterior fuzz, which can be injurious.
• Rawhide chews have always been popular and keep dogs busy for a while. But there are two important things to know about rawhide chews: first, it’s wise to buy only those made in America because of quality and safety issues in how other countries may process them. And second, watch your dog while they are chewing it. If they bite off a large piece, it can lodge in their throat, or create an intestinal obstruction, if swallowed. It’s time to take it away when they can fit an entire piece in their mouth.
• Bones: Not all bones are good for dogs. Poultry bones — cooked or uncooked — are dangerous. Bones, like those from pork, splinter easily and can cut the inside of the mouth or perforate the dog’s intestines. Purchased “dog bones” should again be checked for country of origin for safety.
• Stuffed toys: The majority of dogs love to rip stuffed toys apart to get to the squeakers or just for the joy of shredding them —that makes knowing what type of stuffing was used important. Look for those with eco-friendly stuffing materials since some contain pathogenic or toxic chemicals. Although some cute ones may say “safe for children,” the contents or small attachments, i.e., button-type eyes or decorations, can be dangerous to your dog. It’s wise to monitor your dog and the toy’s condition.
Treats abound in those fancy Christmas dog stockings. But once again, what are the contents of the edibles? Keep candy and other human goodies out of reach of your pets — especially chocolate and salty and fatty foods — along with their wrappers that can cause choking or suffocation. Remind your children and guests of the dangers of sneaking your pet any of those types of goodies and to properly dispose of any trash.
Live Christmas trees have a unique look and a delightful smell and — are better for the environment than artificial ones. However, they need water in the tree stand — water that is unsafe for your dog to drink — which necessitates you block their access to it. Whether live or artificial, curious pets can knock over a tree and play with or break ornaments or decorations. It’s best to hang your heirloom, or glass ornaments, higher on the tree rather than on the low branches. There are things to keep a dog away from the tree without locking them up. Try putting something on the floor, around the tree, that your dog doesn’t like to walk on — such as aluminum foil. There are also small barrier fences made for that purpose and deterrent pet sprays sold in pet departments.
Christmas plants such as poinsettias are toxic but have gained a reputation through the years to be far more dangerous than they are. According to studies by the AKC and others, they can make your pet quite sick but are not lethal. Additional toxic Christmas plants include Holly and Mistletoe — especially the berries, Ivy and Potpourri.
Christmas gifts and such: Pets will be interested in the packages around the tree and those bags and purses your guests bring and may place on the floor — especially curious puppies — who can also get underfoot and stepped on, so take precautions. When gift-giving is over, small items like toy parts, game pieces, and batteries can inadvertently be left on the floor or mixed with wrapping paper. Not only can they be harmful to your pet they can potentially ruin a toy.
Have a safe place for your dog and other pets who may have sensory overload from all the activity and noise. Either a room where they can come and go as they please or a quiet place for their indoor kennel. Remember, their kennel should be a place of safety and comfort for them — not a place of punishment. Chaining them outside or putting them in the yard may sound like a good idea, but that would completely remove them from their family’s presence and possibly add stress. And speaking of stress — with New Year’s celebrations right around the corner — dogs can be terrified of fireworks and will go to extreme lengths to get away from the noise — jumping, climbing, digging — so make sure they are safe and well-contained.
I must also mention that our Veterans with PTSD and those with service dogs — may have severe reactions to the sounds of explosions, so please be considerate with the time and place of your fireworks. Wishing you a Merry and Blessed Christmas and a very Happy New Year.
Vi Hummel Shaffer is a 31-year veteran K9 handler and instructor, author of the internationally acclaimed book “K9 Teams: Beyond the Basics of Search and Rescue and Recovery” published by Brush Education as a part of their K9 Professional Training Series. Vi and her K9s have assisted law enforcement agencies and fire departments on hundreds of searches throughout the state of Texas and beyond - including being part of the FBI’s victim recovery efforts at the Pentagon in the aftermath of 9-11.
