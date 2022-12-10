First of all, this article does not oppose adopting, or buying a dog or puppy, for Christmas.
Instead, it asks the question: “is it the right gift right now?” While many children wish for a dog at Christmas — and shelter dogs have been wishing for loving homes all year — there are things to consider.
Consider that a dog is a commitment for 10 to 15 years. It is not a toy or other inanimate object which can be ignored if your child or you get tired of it.
Consider the age of the child. Will the child help care for the dog — or will you have all the responsibility?
Consider where the puppy or dog comes from. Is it a free puppy, a shelter dog, one from a pet store, a large commercial breeding kennel or a puppy mill? Puppy mills are known for cruelly keeping dogs isolated in small cages, without affection, while constantly putting them through the pain of birthing puppies — just so the owners can make money! Some dogs being sold are from reputable individuals; others may have been stolen, and there are “puppy scams” that advertise in print and online showing a picture of an adorable puppy (or puppies) from a fake litter. Their goal is to take your deposit for a puppy that doesn’t exist.
Consider your living conditions and workload. Dogs need good interaction, playtime, and exercise -not just tied up or left outside alone all the time. There is the “Unlawful Restraint of Dog” law in Texas. It can be found in Chapter 821 of the Texas Health and Safety Code, Subchapter D, Sec. 821.077.
Consider the cost of owning a dog. Animal shelters usually offer reduced adoption prices to help the animals get homes for the holidays, and naturally, there are “free” puppies. But free or at a reasonable price — costs will follow. The dog will have to be spayed or neutered, chipped, and receive annual vaccinations. It will also need; dog food and bowls, bedding, dog toys — and a doghouse, or type of shelter, if it will be outside for any length of time.
Consider the puppy or dog will need proper training — not hitting — and that will require patience which sometimes takes a while. A shelter dog has a background of how it was treated and cared for; was it dumped and left to fend for itself? Was it abused? Is it frightened of men, women, or loud noises? Does it like children, or is it afraid of them? Ask if anything about its previous life is known, then decide if you can sufficiently and lovingly deal with the dog’s needs. Tragically, countless dogs given as holiday gifts end up in, or back in, animal shelters because the person later decides they don’t have time or want to take the time to care for or spend money on them. Your dog never will decide one day that it doesn’t want or love you anymore. Many of those dogs never find new homes but suffer from missing their owners. While some people may have what they consider a valid reason, there are unbelievably selfish people out there who have taken their current dog to a shelter simply because they want a puppy instead of their old or adult dog! Even worse are the heartless people who dump puppies or dogs, leaving them to starve, become injured, or killed.
Consider the dog’s breed if you have a particular one in mind. What is its temperament? Does it have a particular need? Breed popularity goes through cycles of what’s “in.” Some of the new “breeds,” called “designer breeds,” are two different dog breeds purposely bred for a specific outcome. However, the desired traits in each breed may not genetically carry over to the “new breed.” Instead, the mix may create problems, both physically and in disposition. The Malinois became very popular after the movie “Dog.” But if you get one, you’d better have a lot of energy. Malinois are a very high-drive, work-driven, demanding bread with a wide range of temperaments and aggressiveness — which is why there are so many on police forces and in the military. Even so, a Malinois wants and needs to be with its human family, so they should not only be kept in a kennel.
Consider the size of your home and yard. Remember, a puppy will get bigger — that shouldn’t be a surprise. All puppies and dogs need exercise. But if you are physically unable to be active or have a mobility problem, a senior dog or one who has difficulty walking — even a large one in a small home — just might be perfect for you. It would be a win-win situation. An old or infirm dog would have a loving home, and you would have a devoted companion. Also, older dogs have other benefits — they are more laid back and may even have had some training.
Watching a child’s face light up when they first see their wish has come true is a precious sight. And knowing you have rescued a dog from a shelter or other source is a wonderful feeling.
So, after this reality check, if you decide to adopt or buy a dog, visit an animal shelter, animal rescue group or breed rescue group who have wonderful dogs and puppies that need homes. However, it’s best to introduce the new puppy or dog to the family several days before the holiday — before all the activities begin. That will be a less stressful situation for them in their new home.
But please don’t get one unless you are willing to provide all they need for their lifetime. What you will receive in return from your dog is more than you will ever give.
Vi Hummel Shaffer is a 31-year veteran K9 handler and instructor, author of the internationally acclaimed book “K9 Teams: Beyond the Basics of Search and Rescue and Recovery” published by Brush Education as a part of their K9 Professional Training Series. Vi and her K9s have assisted law enforcement agencies and fire departments on hundreds of searches throughout the state of Texas and beyond - including being part of the FBI’s victim recovery efforts at the Pentagon in the aftermath of 9-11.
