Whole grain foods now fill the grocery store aisle. You can find them in chips, bread, rice, oatmeal and cereals. While they are known for being healthier than refined grains, some people may feel they are hesitant to try them.
All grains begin as whole grains, which have three parts — the bran, the germ and the endosperm. Unlike refined grains that are processed to only contain the endosperm, whole grains contain the three original parts and provide great sources of vitamins and fiber. Some refined grains are “enriched,” so some nutrients are added back to the grain, but not the fiber.
Many foods display “whole wheat” or “whole grain” on the package, but you have to check the label for the Whole Grain Stamp. This ensures the food is 100 percent whole grains or provides a full serving of whole grains.
Benefits of whole grains include:
• Reduce the risk of chronic diseases, such as coronary heart diseases, diabetes, and cancer.
• May aid with weight control and digestive health.
• Contain dietary fiber, which helps regulate digestion.
• May reduce cholesterol levels and obesity risks.
• Contain B vitamins, such as thiamin, riboflavin and niacin, which play an important role in metabolism and ensure a healthy nervous system.
Most people should include 3 to 8 ounces of grains every day in one’s diet. At least half of the grains you eat should be whole grains. Eating whole grains can easily be incorporated into your daily eating pattern. Here are some tips:
• Purchase whole-grain breads, muffins, oatmeal, or cereals to eat for breakfast.
• Rather than eating white rice, try brown rice, then try quinoa, barley, whild rice and sorghum.
• When making spaghetti or other Italian dishes replace your white pasta with whole grain pasta.
• Snack on whole grain crackers, pita chips or popcorn.
• Tacos, quesadillas and fajitas can all be made with whole wheat or corn tortilla shells.
• Make sandwiches with whole wheat bread instead of white bread.
• When baking, consider using whole grain flour rather than refined flour.
Quinoa Salad
1 ½ cups quinoa
2 ¾ cup water
½ teaspoon salt
1 large English cucumber, chopped
1 cup roasted red peppers
1 cup, Kalamata olives, finely chopped
½ cup parsley leaves, coarsely chopped
2 teaspoons garlic, minced
Feta cheese
Dressing
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon salt, plus more as needed
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Place 1 1/2 cups quinoa in a fine-mesh strainer and rinse well. Place the quinoa, 2 3/4 cups water, and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer until the quinoa is tender and all the liquid is absorbed, about 15 minutes. Uncover and fluff with a fork. Transfer the quinoa to a rimmed baking sheet, spread into an even layer, and refrigerate until cooled completely, 10 to 15 minutes.
For the dressing: Place 3 tablespoons olive oil, 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar, 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper in a large bowl and whisk to combine.
To assemble the salad: In a bowl combine cucumbers, red pepper, olives. Add cooled quinoa and toss evenly. Add dressing. Add parsley. Crumbled garlic with cheese into the salad and toss gently to combine. You can serve at room temperature or chill.
In a medium bowl combine cilantro, cumin, lime juice and lime zest, olive oil, salt, pepper and chipotle. Whisk together until dressing is emulsified. Add whole grain sorghum, tomatoes and corn and mix well until combined. Set Aside.
Season shrimp with ¼ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper and grill for 2 to 3 minutes on each side. Once cooked through, place on a plate and cut in bite size pieces. Set aside.
Wash the lettuce leaves with cold water. Slice the bottom off and discard. Place the grilled shrimp on lettuce and top with the sorghum mixture.
Nutrition Facts: 5 servings: 390 calories; Fat: 8.46 grams; Carbohydrates: 58.09 grams; Fiber: 5 grams.
Source: National Sorghum Producers
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.