Well it seems the rain has finally stopped in Texas.
Six months into the year, we have already received 27.5 inches of rain, according to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. Over 11 inches of that was just in May.
The nice thing about the rainfall was the cooler temperatures, which have definitely left the building. This week’s temps averaged in the 90s but the humidity was definitely a killer.
Which brings us to one of the most important editorials we write every year: beware of heat stroke.
Despite the fact that all heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable, each year an average of about 658 people succumb to extreme heat, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
So here’s a few reminders on how to prepare for heat waves:
• Frequently check on people at risk for heat-related death. This includes the elderly and disabled. Also make sure to check on neighbors and family members you know that are homebound.
• Limit sun exposure during the hottest times of the day and when you do go out, drink lots of fluids, especially water.
• Never leave children or pets alone in the car, where temperatures can rise quickly as the car acts as an incubator.
• Dress yourself and your children in cool, loose clothing and wears hats to provide shade for your head and face.
• Keep pets indoors if at all possible, and provide plenty of shade and water for those who cannot come indoors.
• So what do you if all your prevention measures don’t work and you still get sick?
• If untreated, heat exhaustion may progress to heat stroke. Heat stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition.
Here are a few warning signs that you or someone you know may be suffering from heat stroke:
• A body temperature over 103 degrees.
• Rapid, strong pulse.
• Throbbing headache, confusion and/or dizziness.
• Red, hot and dry skin, especially if you are not sweating.
Very high body temperatures can damage the brain or other vital organs. In severe cases, the problem can progress to multiple organ system failure and death.
So play it safe and help prevent someone you love from suffering from heat stroke.
This editorial originally published in the Cleburne Times-Review, a sister paper of the Weatherford Democrat.
