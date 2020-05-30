When you need a night off from cooking and dine-in restaurants aren’t an option, meal delivery services or takeout can be a convenient alternative. Making healthful choices from an online menu can be a challenge — especially since nutrition facts are not always posted to online menus.
Here are a few tips to keep in mind to help you decipher the meal delivery or take-out menu.
Be mindful of terms that give detail to how they are prepared including “crunchy,” “crispy,” “battered” and “breaded,” as well as “creamy,” “cheesy” and “alfredo,” which often can mean they’re higher in fat or calories. Limit items that are fried or served in sauces that are high in saturated fat. Items that may be more healthful options might use terms like “baked,” “grilled,” “roasted,” and “steamed,” as well we “al fresco” or “marinara.”
Consider steamed vegetables or fruit as a side option.
Make healthy drink choices. Calories from sugar-sweetened beverages can add up quickly and provide little nutritional value. Choose options like water, low-fat or fat-free milk or drinks such as unsweetened coffee or tea.
Sauces and dressings usually come on the side when ordered to-go but ask for sauces and dressing on the side to help control how much actually goes on your food.
Instead of eating out of the containers, plate your food for a more appropriate portion size when servings are large. You also can save part of your meal for later.
Incorporate all food groups when you have a takeout meal. MyPlate provides an easy tool for helping you include servings from each of the five food groups. Simply put, divide a plate into four sections when you eat:
Grains: Fill one-quarter of your plate with grains. Choose whole grains when you can, such as brown rice, whole wheat pasta or whole grain bread.
Protein: Make one-quarter of your plate a protein food, such as fish, chicken or a lean source of meat.
Fruits: Fill another quarter of your plate with fruit such as blueberries, tangerine slices or strawberries.
Vegetables: The last quarter is for vegetables such as spinach, broccoli or carrots.
And, enjoy a serving of fat-free or low-fat dairy, like milk or yogurt, with every meal.
Nutrition needs vary from person to person, so choose the foods that fit your health needs, eating style and preferences.
For those concerned about food safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there is currently no evidence to suggest that COVID-19 can be transmitted through food or food packaging. It is believed that the virus spreads from person-to-person through close contact or respiratory droplets, for instance when a person coughs or sneezes. However, it may be possible for viruses to survive on surfaces and objects, reinforcing the need to observe proper hygiene and food safety practices.
When ordering takeout or having food delivered practice social distancing, maintaining six feet, whenever possible. Proper food safety practices should always be implemented while preparing foods. This includes frequently washing hands with soap and water and washing surfaces and utensils with hot soapy water after each use.
Regular handwashing, along with routine cleaning and disinfecting, especially all frequently touched surfaces, remain the most effective ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Get more tips on accepting deliveries and takeout orders from the CDC .
Even though you are not cooking together, try to still eat together as a family. Use the unexpected time at home as an opportunity to reconnect as a family and make family meals a regular routine. Involve your kids in setting the table and let them put takeout or delivery food on plates so they can feel like a part of the process.
Sources: Eat Right, USDA-FDS, CDC
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
