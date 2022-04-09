When you are decorating, cooking, or hiding Easter eggs, extra care is needed to enjoy them without the risk of getting sick. Here are a dozen tips to help make your Easter egg decorating and hunt safe.
Select the freshest eggs possible and open the carton before you buy to make sure the shells are not cracked and are intact.
Eggs should be refrigerated at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below.
Wash your hands thoroughly. And make children wash their hands before and after handling uncooked shell eggs.
If you plan to hollow out eggshells by using your mouth to blow out the raw egg through holes in the shell, first wash the egg in hot water and rinse it in a solution of 1 teaspoon chlorine bleach per half cup of water. Or use pasteurized shell eggs.
Hard cook eggs instead of boiling them. The gentle cooking will help avoid green rings around the yolk, which is not unsafe, but is not appetizing. This will also help prevent the egg from cracking. The method is recommended by the American Egg Board for cooking eggs to be dyed. Place eggs in single layer in a saucepan. Add enough water to come at least 1 inch above the eggs. Add a tablespoon of vinegar for better dye coverage after cooking. Cover pan and quickly bring just to boiling. Turn off heat. If necessary, remove pan from burner to prevent further boiling. Let eggs stand, covered in hot water for 15 minutes for large eggs, about 12 minutes for medium and 18 minutes for extra-large. Immediately run cold water over eggs or place them in ice water until completely cooled. Do not keep eggs warm or at room temperature, between 40- and 140-degrees F. for more than 2 hours. Store in refrigerator until it is time to dye the eggs.
Use only food-grade dyes and food-safe decorating materials. Dy the eggs in water warmer than the eggs so they won’t absorb the dye water.
Wash your hands between all the steps of cooking, cooling, dyeing, and decorating.
Once the cooked eggs are decorated, return them to the refrigerator within two hours. They can be stored up to a week inside the refrigerator, not in the door.
If you are going to used dyed, cooked eggs as decorations in breads or other baked items, serve within 2 hours after baking or refrigerate and eat within 3 to 4 days.
Consider using one set of eggs for decorating and eating, and another set for decorating and hunting. Or to be extra safe, use plastic eggs for your Easter egg hunt instead of real ones.
If you are going to hide real eggs outside, don’t hide them where they can come in contact with animals, birds or lawn chemicals. Do not hide eggs with cracked shells, because bacteria could contaminate the inside. The total time for hiding and hunting eggs should not exceed 2 hours or 1 day on really warm days.
Eat properly refrigerated, hard-cooked eggs within 7 days.
Sources: www.foodsafety.gov ; USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Services, “Are Easter Eggs Safe?”; The American Egg Board.
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
