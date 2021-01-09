The United States Department of Agriculture updates the Dietary Guidelines every five years. Last week the new guidelines were released. These include:
1. Follow a healthy dietary pattern at every life stage.
For the first 6 months of life, exclusively feed infants human milk. Continue to feed human milk through at least the first year of life and longer if desired. Feed infants iron-fortified formula for a year when human milk is not available. Provide infants with supplemental vitamin D beginning soon after birth.
At about 6 months, introduce infants to nutrient-dense complementary foods. Introduce infants to potentially allergenic foods along with other foods. Encourage infants and toddlers to eat a variety of foods from all food groups. Include foods rich with iron and zinc.
From months through adulthood, follow a healthy dietary pattern across the lifespan to meet nutrient needs, help achieve a healthy body weight and reduce the risks of chronic disease.
2. Customize and enjoy nutrient dense food and beverage choices to reflect personal preferences, cultural traditions and budgetary considerations.
Healthy dietary pattern can benefit people of all ages regardless of their race, ethnicity or health status. The Dietary Guidelines provide a framework intended to be customized to individual needs and preferences, as well as the food ways of diverse cultures.
3. Focus on meeting food group needs with nutrient-dense foods and beverages and stay within calorie limits.
Nutrient dense foods and beverages provide vitamins, minerals and other health-promoting components and have not or little added sugars, saturated fat and sodium. Includes all food groups including: vegetables of all types including dark green; red and orange, beans, peas, and lentils; starchy and other vegetables; fruits, especially whole fruits; grains, at least half that are whole grain; dairy including fat-free or low-fat milk, yogurt, cheese and/or lactose-free versions and fortified soy beverages and yogurt alternatives; protein foods including lean meats, poultry and eggs; seafood; beans, peas, lentils; and nuts, seeds and soy products; oils, including vegetable oils and oils in food, such as seafood and nuts.
4. Limit foods and beverages higher in added sugars, saturated fat and sodium and limit alcoholic beverages.
A healthy dietary pattern does not have much room for extra calories, sugar, saturated fat or sodium, or for alcoholic beverages. A small amount of these foods and beverages can be added, but should be limited.
Added sugar should be less than 10 percent of calories per day from age 2. Avoid foods and beverages with added sugars for those younger than age 2. Saturated fat should be less that 10 percent of calories per day starting at age 2. Sodium should be less than 2,300 milligrams per day and event less for children 14 years or younger. Alcoholic beverages, adults of the legal drinking age can choose to not drink or drink in moderation limiting intake to 2 drinks or less in a day for men and 1 drink or less for women. Drinking less is better for health that drinking more. There are some adults who should not drink alcohol such as women who are pregnant.
Source: USDA Dietary Guidelines
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
