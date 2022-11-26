Caffeine can provide a boost of energy, help you become more alert and improve your mood. Sounds great, right? Unfortunately, many people don’t realize that caffeine is a drug that stimulates the nervous system and can cause negative side effects.
Depending on the amount of caffeine consumed, one or more of the following may occur: jitteriness, anxiety, irritability, increased blood pressure, stomach irritation, decreased length and quality of sleep, headaches, and abnormal heart rhythm.
The impacts of caffeine and the intensity of side effects can differ for everyone. What is okay for one person could be too much for another. The key is to watch for adverse side effects and decrease or avoid caffeine intake. Extremely high caffeine ingestion can trigger serious health problems such as heart attack, stroke or even death. Caffeine can cause serious health challenges for children.
The Mayo Clinic recommends the following daily limits of caffeine: Adults, less than 400 mg. per day; teenagers, less than 100 mg. per day; children, 0 mg per day.
Caffeine can be harmful to some groups of people. Seek advice about caffeine consumption from your healthcare provider if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, have a sleep disorder, migraine, anxiety, GERD, ulcers, or high blood pressure. Problems with heart rhythm, heart rate, and certain medications can also have detrimental consequences.
If consumed regularly, a person can become dependent on caffeine. As little at 100 mg per day can cause dependency, so monitor your intake. Below are some commonly consumed caffeinated beverages and medications and the amount of caffeine they contain:
5-Hour Energy: 2 oz. - 200 mg
Monster: 16 oz. - 172 mg.
Red Bull: 8.4 oz. - 79 mg.
Brewed coffee: 8 oz. - 163 mg.
Average coffee: 8 oz. - 95 mg.
Iced Tea: 8 oz. - 47 Mg.
Mountain Dew: 12 oz. - 54 mg.
Coke: 12 oz. - 34 mg.
Diet Coke: 12 oz. 45 mg.
Chocolate Milk: 8 oz. 5 mg.
Cold Relief Medication 1 tablet 30 mg.
Vivarin: 1 tablet: 200 mg.
Excedrin: 2 tablets: 130 mg.
To reduce caffeine, gradually swap caffeinated drinks with non-caffeinated drinks. Read labels on drinks, food, and medications to determine caffeine content, and stay away from those that contain high amounts. Replace your caffeinated beverages with water. Water can help flush caffeine out of your system and keep you properly hydrated. Indications of caffeine withdrawal include drowsiness, headaches, irritability, or trouble concentrating, but symptoms should last only a few days. Monitoring your caffeine consumption and following these recommendations and guidelines can lead to improved health and a longer life.
Source: Utah State University Extension, November 2022: Mayo Clinic: How much is too much?, March 2022; National Library of Medicine, 2020, April.
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
