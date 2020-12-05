Spending time with family while preparing cookies, breads, cakes and other delicious goodies is a great way to enjoy the holidays, especially while staying at home during COVID 19. Baking is safe, but there are some safety recommendations that come from the Center for Disease Control.
When you prepare homemade dough for baking, you may be tempted to taste before it is fully baked or eat the remaining batter in the bowl. But it best to resist, as you can get sick after eating or tasting raw products that are intended to be baked. Kids can also get sick from handling or eating raw dough used for crafts or even play dough too.
Flour does not look like a raw food, but it is. It has not been treated to kill pathogens such as E. coli, which causes food poisoning. Harmful pathogens can contaminate grain while it is still in the field or at anytime during flour production. Processing steps like grinding grain and bleaching flour do not kill germs such as E. coli.
Bacteria is killed only when food made with flour is cooked. That is why you should not taste or eat raw dough or batter.
The CDC reports that there were at least two outbreaks, in recent year, of E Coli infections linked to raw flour that made more than 80 people sick. Flour and baking mixes have long shelf lives, you should check your pantry to see if you have any flour or baking mixes that have been recalled in recent years. If you have, they should be thrown out.
Raw eggs are another ingredient in uncooked batter and dough that can make you sick. Raw or lightly cooked eggs can contain Salmonella, a bacterium that causes food poisoning. Eggs are safe to eat when cooked.
There are some stores and manufacturers who offer edible cookie dough. They use heat-treated flour and pasteurized eggs or no eggs. You should read the label to make sure the dough is meant to be eaten raw.
When baking with flour and other raw products follow these tips to stay safe:
• Do not taste or eat any raw dough or batter.
• Do not let children play with or eat raw dough.
• Bake or cook raw dough and batter before eating.
• Follow the recipe or package directions for cooking baked goods to the right temperature and time.
• Do not make milkshakes with products that contain raw flour or eggs.
• Do not use raw homemade cookie dough in ice cream. Those sold in the stores have been treated to kill bacteria.
• Keep raw foods such as flour or eggs separate from ready-to-eat foods. Bacteria can easily spread.
• Refrigerate products containing raw dough or eggs until they are cooked.
• Clean up thoroughly after handling flour, eggs, or raw dough. Wash your hands, surfaces, utensils and bowls.
Source: Center for Disease Control
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
