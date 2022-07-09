This summer has been one of the hottest on record. Heat related emergencies and illnesses can happen to anyone and result in a trip to urgent care or the emergency room.

Here are some tips to help you stay safe during the hot weather.

Stay Cool

• Stay in air-conditioned buildings.

• Avoid going outside during the hottest part of the day, usually between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

• Check on those who are most at risk including elderly, children and people with medical conditions.

Stay Hydrated

• Drink more water than usual.

• Don’t wait until you are thirsty to drink more fluids.

• Drink from two to four cups of water every hour while you are working and exercising outside.

• Avoid alcohol or beverages with a lot of sugar.

• Eat light meals and foods that have a lot of water especially fruits and vegetables.

If you are outside:

• Get out in early morning before it is too hot.

• Limit your time outside

• Don’t sit in your car or vehicle

• Wear sunblock

• Take breaks in the shade or inside

• Cool off with a cold compress or wet towel around your neck

• Build up endurance walking or biking to get used to being outside. Do it a little bit at a time.

Know these signs of heat related emergencies and seek help when needed:

• Heat exhaustion — Heavy sweating; weakness; cold, pale and clammy skin; nausea or vomiting; fainting.

• Heat stroke — High body temperature above 103 degrees Fahrenheit; hot, red, dry or moist skin; rapid and strong pulse; possible unconsciousness

Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.

