This summer has been one of the hottest on record. Heat related emergencies and illnesses can happen to anyone and result in a trip to urgent care or the emergency room.
Here are some tips to help you stay safe during the hot weather.
Stay Cool
• Stay in air-conditioned buildings.
• Avoid going outside during the hottest part of the day, usually between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.
• Check on those who are most at risk including elderly, children and people with medical conditions.
Stay Hydrated
• Drink more water than usual.
• Don’t wait until you are thirsty to drink more fluids.
• Drink from two to four cups of water every hour while you are working and exercising outside.
• Avoid alcohol or beverages with a lot of sugar.
• Eat light meals and foods that have a lot of water especially fruits and vegetables.
If you are outside:
• Get out in early morning before it is too hot.
• Limit your time outside
• Don’t sit in your car or vehicle
• Wear sunblock
• Take breaks in the shade or inside
• Cool off with a cold compress or wet towel around your neck
• Build up endurance walking or biking to get used to being outside. Do it a little bit at a time.
Know these signs of heat related emergencies and seek help when needed:
• Heat exhaustion — Heavy sweating; weakness; cold, pale and clammy skin; nausea or vomiting; fainting.
• Heat stroke — High body temperature above 103 degrees Fahrenheit; hot, red, dry or moist skin; rapid and strong pulse; possible unconsciousness
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
