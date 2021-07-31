Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year. North American summers are hot. In Texas, summertime tends to combine both high temperatures and high humidity, making daily walks more difficult. High heat and humidity put extra stress on your body because sweat doesn’t readily evaporate to cool your skin. In cooling yourself, your heart rate also increases.
Here are some tips to make your daily walk safe during these hot summer months:
• Plan your walk or outdoor activities for the coolest time of the day, either early morning or late evening. Take care if you are a child, older adult or anyone with health issues.
• Stay hydrated, drink plenty of fluids. Dehydration is a key factor in heat illness. Stay well-hydrated with water. Drink two to four glasses of water every hour. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty. Consider sports drinks to replace sodium, chloride and potassium if you exercise intensely.
• Dress light and loose. Lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing allows sweat to evaporate and keeps your cooler.
• Use sunscreen. Wear sunglasses. Wear a wide-brimmed light colored hat. A sunburn decreases your body’s ability to cool itself and increases the risk for skin cancer.
• Get acclimated. Gradually increase the length of time you are outside in the heat. This usually takes one to two weeks.
Watch for signs and symptoms of heat-related illness: muscle cramps, nausea or vomiting, weakness, fatigue, headache, dizziness, confusion, low blood pressure, increased heart rate, profuse sweating, or visual problems. These can worsen and become a medical emergency.
Be safe during your summer walking and activities! Don’t quit because of the heat!
Try this for a refreshing drink that provides nutrients and good flavor.
Peach Cooler
Yield: 4 servings (1 cup each)
Ingredients:
2 cups low-fat milk
1 (15 oz.) can drained, canned peaches (or 2 cups of sliced, fresh peaches)
½ teaspoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
dash of nutmeg (if desired)
Directions:
Wash hands with soap and water.
Put the ingredients in a blender. Blend well.
Sprinkle with nutmeg if you like.
Serve cold.
Adapted: University of Nebraska Extension at Lincoln
USDA’s Yogurt, Milk & Cheese
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
