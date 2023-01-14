Fortunately, in Texas we don’t have many days that the sun is not shining. However, we may experience days during the winter that make you feel sluggish and sad, especially when it gets dark early or there are days that it is just too cold and dreary to get out.
Seasonal Affective Disorder could be to blame. According to Cherokee County counselor Rachel Fisher, symptoms of SAD can mirror those of depression, including social withdrawal, changes in appetite and weight, low energy and difficulty sleeping.
Why is this happening? Shorter days and a lack of sunlight can cause a dip in serotonin, the body’s natural mood stabilizer. While you can’t simulate a perfect summer day in January, there are ways that you can beat those winter blues.
Get outside. During the daylight hours make it a plan to get outside, go for a walk, bundle up if it is cold and drink your coffee or hot tea outside. Getting outdoors can boost your mood and give your body the Vitamin D it needs.
Try light therapy. For those days that you can’t get outside, it is recommended that the next best thing is a light box or lamp with 2,500 to 10,000 lux. Use it for up to one hour per day. It is best to use it the first thing in the morning to stimulate natural sunlight and increase your energy.
Get social. Getting out of the house and or getting around others can help you. This could include visiting friends, playing games, having dinner at a restaurant, being a part of a club or signing up for a class. Making plans and putting it on your calendar can also make you feel more needed, less isolated and hold you accountable.
Stay active. Even if done indoors, 20 minute a day of moderate exercise like yoga or strength training is enough to increase endorphins that can make you feel happier and more energetic for hours.
Talk about it. If you are struggling with SAD, reach out to a friend to let them know you are struggling and consider making an appointment with a licensed counselor. The right professional can help you to develop ways to cope and get ahead of the symptoms before they can become debilitating.
Consider medication. If SAD symptoms persist for more than a few weeks, it is recommended that you talk to your doctor or make an appointment with a psychiatrist. They can prescribe the right medication and/or treatment plan for you.
Source: www.atlantamagazine.com/health/strategies-for-beating-the-winter-blues
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
