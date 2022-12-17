For many families, homemade cookies are a favorite tradition. Here are some things that you can do to make your cookies a success.
Ingredients use the best quality. They will make the tastiest cookies.
Fats play a major role in cookies and helps keep the shape or flattens in the oven. The more fat makes flat and crispy cookies while less fats makes cookies puffier and more cake like.
Cookies are primarily made with butter, margarine or shortening. Whipped spreads are not suitable.
Shortening and margarines are stable and help cookies keep their original shape, while butters tend to make cookies spread out. Butter is essential in shortbread cookies. If cookies don’t hold their shape, lower the amount of butter, sugar, or baking soda.
Flour affects how cookies turn out. Most call for all-purpose flour. Bread flour and cake flour has too much protein or starch and makes cookies spread less.
Baking powder and baking soda are the most common leaveners in cookies. Baking soda neutralizes the acidity of the dough that allows cookies to brown in the oven. Baking powder makes cookies puffier.
Sugars the type and amount has an affect on the cookies. White sugar makes the cookie more crispier than brown sugar or honey. Cookies made from brown sugar absorbs moisture that helps the cookie stay chewy. If you lower the amount of sugar in a recipe, the cookie will be puffier.
Eggs and liquids eggs are a binding agent. Liquids can cause the cookie to puff up or spread. Egg yolks make the cookies a crisp and rich texture. Egg whites tend to make eggs dry and cakey. Adding extra sugar can be added.
Mixing the cookies correctly is important. Some require that you cream the fat and sugar until light and fluffy. Other require a sandy texture. Over mixing can add too much air to the dough and result in a flat, overly spread-out cookie.
Temperature for ingredients should be at room temperature before mixing. Cookie dough that is chilled will hold its shape better. Rolled and cut-out cookies should be refrigerated before baking for sharper edges. Drop cookies can be at room temperature.
Equipment and ovens can produce different results. Thin baking sheets might allow the bottoms to brown faster. Insulated sheets allow for air movement and helps the cookies bake more evenly. Rather than grease a cookie sheet, consider using parchment paper.
Baking cookies in a moderate oven usually 350 degrees F for 8 to 12 minutes is recommended. For chewy cookies, allow them to cool on the pan for 3 to 5 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack. For a crispier cookie, let cool for one minute on the baking sheet before transferring.
Decorated Tree Cookies
This rolled cookie dough recipe can be doubled, and it can be refrigerated for up to three days. To freeze wrap in plastic wrap and place in a zip closure freezer bag. Defrost in the refrigerator 24 hours. Be creative and use several of the decorating ideas below.
1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
1 cup soft margarine or butter
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 egg, slightly beaten
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cream of tartar
Decorating stuff
In a large bowl, beat powdered sugar and margarine with an electric mixer on medium speed, or mix with a spoon, until smooth.
Break egg into a small bowl and beat slightly with a fork.
Add egg to sugar mixture and stir in vanilla extract.
Stir in flour, baking soda, and cream of tartar.
For best results, cover the dough and refrigerate for about two hours.
Preheat oven to 375°F.
Lightly flour counter or use a dough board. Place half of dough on surface and form a ball. Rub some flour on the rolling pin and roll dough to about 1/8 inch thickness.
Using a Christmas tree cutter cut out several cookies. Place about 2 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. If using egg yolk paint, decorate before baking.
Bake 7 to 8 minutes or until lightly brown. Cool completely before using frosting or glaze to decorate or it will melt.
One cookie contains 60 calories; 3 g fat; 5 g cholesterol (if using butter); 60 mg sodium; 7 g carbohydrate; 1g protein
Snowy Sugar Glaze
Use snowy sugar glaze to cover the cookies first, then use colored glaze to decorate in straight lines, drizzles, squiggly lines or dots. Let the glaze dry and harden to create a perfect work surface. Do not use egg yolk on cookies after they have been baked.
2 cups powdered sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
2 tablespoons skim milk
*Few drops green food color
Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Make sure cookies are completely cool then coat each cookie with the white glaze.
To make colors, remove one of tablespoon glaze to several custard cups. Add 1 or 2 drops of food coloring to each. Make some tints and some darker colors for creative decorating. Use a small brush or toothpick to swirl colors into desired patterns on cookies.
To use the same recipe as frosting, simply add a little more powdered sugar to thicken.
*Food coloring comes in two forms, paste or liquid. The paste makes the most vivid and varied colors, but liquid can also work well. Start with a tiny amount of food coloring and add more until desired color is reached.
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.