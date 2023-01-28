A clean kitchen is important to prevent foodborne illnesses. One study published last year found that one of the biggest concerns for cross contamination in our kitchen are spice jars.
A study commissioned by the U.S. Department of Agriculture observed a large number of people cooking identical burgers in kitchens of various sizes ranging from apartment to industrial size kitchens. The recipes involved seasoning raw meat that had been injected with a harmless tracer virus known at MS2.
Once they were finished with the meal preparation, researchers swabbed 12 different kitchen surfaces which had been thoroughly sanitized before cooking including counter tops, utensils, cutting boards, sinks and spice containers. The degree of cross-contamination varied. The pathogen was found on most surfaces 10 to 20 percent of the time. But the largest amount of the pathogen was found on the spice containers.
The concern was that many do not wash their hands between handling foods such as meats and handling spice containers. It is recommended that people should wash their hands more, not just before and after cooking, but during cooking and preparing food as well. If you slack up on hand-washing, clean your spice jars and containers after each use. Use a soapy cloth and finish with a disinfecting kitchen spray.
Here are some spices that you can make at home. Just be sure you keep your containers clean and sanitized.
Italian Spice Mix (makes ½ cup) - This is best for pasta, chicken, pizza and herbed bread.
2 tablespoons dried basil
2 tablespoons dried marjoram
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon dried thyme
2 teaspoons crushed dried rosemary
2 teaspoons crushed red pepper
Curry Blend (Makes ½ cup) - This recipe is best for rice, lentils, vegetables and chicken.
2 tablespoons ground coriander
2 tablespoons ground turmeric
1 tablespoon ground cumin
2 teaspoons ground cardamom
2 teaspoons ground ginger
2 teaspoons ground black pepper
1 teaspoon ground cloves
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Sources: Rutgers Extension, Bon Appetit, USDA.
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
