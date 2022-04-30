The American Heart Association recommends eating two servings of fatty fish per week. A 3.5 Ounce cooked or ¾ cup flaked fish. Are high in omega 3 fatty acids.
The healthy fats in seafood such as salmon protects the heart and body. Here are some good things about Salmon and other fatty fish.
Salmon – Supports heart health. Strengthens the heart muscles, lowering cholesterol levels and maintaining elasticity of veins and arteries. When cholesterol levels go down so does the blood pressure. Prevents hardening of the arteries. Reduces systemic inflammation. Can prevent hypertension, stroke, and atherosclerosis.
It’s crucial for immunity. The combo of omega 3’s, selenium, and vitamins A and D are key for improving immunity, both in the short and long term. Digging into at least two servings per week can reduce your risk of chronic illnesses like heart disease, diabetes, and cognitive decline.
It’s a great source of lean protein. It doesn’t get any better than fish when it comes to healthy sources of protein, especially fatty fish like salmon. Just one four ounce serving has 26 grams of protein, which can help you fill up, curb cravings, and stay satisfied for less saturated fat than meat.
It can boost your brain. Salmon is packed with omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin B12 in addition to selenium and choline. All of the above are linked to improving brain function, cognition, and neurological health.
It’s a heart helper. The polyunsaturated fatty acids found in salmon can help improve serum cholesterol, a key indicator of cardiovascular disease risk. Plus, salmon is a source of potassium, an important mineral for balancing blood pressure and benefiting heart health.
It may help you lose weight. Thanks to the lean protein and polyunsaturated fat, eating salmon as a part of a nutrient-dense, veggie-filled meal can help you stay satisfied longer, minimizing the urge to graze. Just be sure to skip calorie-laden toppings, sauces, breading, or deep-frying which will add saturated fat without any health-related upsides.
It’s especially great for moms. Eating salmon while pregnant or nursing can bolster fetal brain development. Why? One main reason is that salmon is chock-full of DHA, a type of polyunsaturated fat that’s readily available in oily fish.
It’s key for strong bones. The combination of nutrients found in fatty fish polyunsaturated fatty acids and vitamin D — have also been linked to improved bone health and reduced risk of osteoporosis and fractures.
It’s an anti-inflammatory diet staple. Fish has been linked to having a whole host of anti-inflammatory benefits by protecting cells from DNA damage, including reducing risk of depression and possibly anxiety. Plus, the vitamin D found in fish may play a role in preventing autoimmune disease.
It may help you live longer. Research suggests that people who eat the fish regularly — especially baked or grilled versions — may live longer than those who eat more of other protein sources (like red and processed meats and fried foods).
It’s especially great post-workout. Eating salmon with iron- and magnesium-packed spinach and pine nuts can help improve oxygen flow to your cells and aid in muscle contraction, all essential to keeping blood vessels and organs healthy. Plus, the inflammation-fighting fatty acids in salmon may improve recovery from injury, making it a go-to for athletes.
It can lower risk of chronic disease. Studies suggest that the combo of omega-3s and vitamin D in salmon may reduce risk of cancer and heart disease. While the research is ongoing, diets that include lots of fish, veggies, fruit, 100% whole grains, legumes, low-fat dairy, nuts and seeds have been overwhelmingly linked to improved health and weight control overall.
Rosemary Crusted Salmon
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 clove garlic, minced
¼ teaspoon lemon zest
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary
½ teaspoon honey
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
3 tablespoons panko breadcrumbs
3 tablespoons finely chopped pecans or walnuts
1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 pound skinless salmon fillet, fresh or frozen
Olive Oil cooking spray
Chopped fresh parsley lemon wedges for garnish
Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
Combine mustard, garlic, lemon zest, lemon, crushed red pepper in a small bowl. Combine panko, walnuts, and oil in another small bowl.
Place salmon on the prepared baking sheet. Spread the mustard mixture over the fish and sprinkle with the panko mixture, pressing to adhere. Lightly coat with cooking spray.
Bake until the fish flakes easily with a fork, about 8 to 12 minutes, depending on thickness.
Sprinkle with parsley and serve with lemon wedges, if desired.
Nutrition Facts: Serving Size: 3 ounces: 222 calories; protein 24g.; carbohydrates 4g.; sugars 1 g.; fat 12g.; saturated fat 2g.; cholesterol 62mg.; sodium 256mg.
Sources: Mayo Clinic, American Heart Association, Good Housekeeping
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
