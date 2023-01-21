Men and women are living longer and enjoying energetic and active lifestyles well into their 80s, 90s and 100s. Eating well and being active can make a difference in the quality of life for people of all ages and especially older adults.
You are never too old to enjoy the benefits of improved nutrition and fitness. With nutrient-rich foods and activities with friends you can feel an immediate difference in your energy levels and enjoyment of life. As we get older our food and activity choices become even more important to our health.
As we age, an older adult needs fewer calories, but higher amounts of nutrients, especially calcium and vitamin D. For nutrition, you need to focus on quality not quantity. For optimal health physically and mentally, older adults need to make every calorie count. For a healthy eating plan, choose a variety of foods from all the MyPlate food groups regularly including fruits and vegetables, protein meats and food, whole grains, dairy products, and good fats.
Older people who are on a limited incomes may have trouble buying enough nutrient-rich foods to meet all their nutritional needs. If this is a problem for you or someone you love, explore options for senior citizen meal sites, Meals on Wheels, supplemental nutrition programs and area food banks in our county. All these options are available in our area.
When you are older, this is not the time for extreme dies or drastic weight loss. You goal should be to eat better while staying within your calorie needs. Fad diets often eliminate entire food groups, which can lead to serious nutrient gaps. Rapid weight loss can often lead to loss of lean body mass. This is the opposite of what older people need for good health.
Aim for a stable weight as you get older. If you need to lose a few pounds, talk to your health care provider or a registered dietitian about the best plan for you. The right balance of food and activities can help you maintain strong muscles and bones.
People of all ages need protein for strong and healthy bodies. Some older adults do not get enough protein and that can make it hard to maintain muscle mass, fight infection, and recover from an accident or surgery. Chewing and swallowing protein foods such as meat can also be a problem for some older adults. Here are some ways you can add protein to a eating plan that will not harm your food budget or energy level.
Eat more beans. Add canned beans to salads, soups, rice dishes and casseroles.
Make your crackers count. Spread peanut butter on crackers and eat them as snacks along with soup, chili, or salad.
Add to your eggs. Mix grated, low-fat cheese or extra whites into scrambled eggs.
Cook with milk. Use fat-free or low-fat milk rather than water to make soup or oatmeal.
Use dry powdered milk. Mix a spoonful of dry milk into fluid milk, cream soups and mashed potatoes.
Source: Eat Right - Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.