What do tacos, kolaches, spaghetti, pizza and stir-fried vegetables have in common? They are favorite “American foods” that came from other cultures. Many countries use more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and beans compared with American eating patterns. A healthful diet promotes good health. As we begin 2023, try adding some adventure to your menus with these tips that comes from Food and Nutrition Extension Specialist Julie Garden-Robinson from North Dakota Extension:
Cook with others. Learn about cooking different traditional or regional food through friends or cultural events. Explore ethnic food stores or less expensive staples such as rice, spices and beans.
Blend cultures. Many popular foods and beverages blend the cooking patterns of other cultures. Be inspired by dishes that use plenty of colorful fruits and vegetables and include beans, seafood, lean meats, and low-fat dairy.
Add some spice. Add flavor to meals with herbs and spices such as chili, garlic, ginger, basil, oregano, curry, or cilantro. Spices add flavor usually without adding salt and fat.
Use familiar foods to create exotic dishes. Try adding curry to chickpeas, cilantro to brown rice or mango to your salad or smoothie.
Read food package labels to locate the salt/sodium. Use “low-sodium” soy sauce with your stir fry. Look for reduced-sodium chicken broth and reduced-sodium canned beans when you make soups. Be sure to drain and rinse canned beans to reduce sodium.
Think about beverages. Many cultures offer tasty, but high-calorie fruits drinks, rich coffees, and sweet teas. Try using unsweetened frozen fruit in your smoothies. Add less sweetener to sweetened beverages.
Have fun cultural gatherings. Have fun with traditional dances, music, sports, and games. Balance what you eat with regular physical activity.
Show children what’s important. Child learn to cook from their elders. Show kids how meals and dishes from various traditions are prepared. Share stories and customs from your family but find ways to cut back on high-calorie ingredients and ways of cooking.
Make smart choices when dining out. Choose lower-calorie dishes such as stir fried or kabobs. Split a dish or ask for a take-home container at the start of a meal.
Remember all foods fit on MyPlate. My plate is designed to remind Americans to eat healthfully using foods from all the food groups. For more information visit www.choosemyplace.gov
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is offering: Healthy Carbs each Friday in January at 11:00 a.m. the Class is Free with tips on how to enjoy carbohydrates the healthy way.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is offering Step Up Scale Down beginning January 9. There is an online class that you can sign up for the class at www.agrilifelearn.tamu.edu . In the search type in Step Up Scale Down.
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
