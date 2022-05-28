Everyone loves summer holidays, family and friends gathering and especially being outdoors. When you are grilling and enjoying outdoor picnics and celebrations food safety needs to be a top priority. Here are some reminders:
Before preparing food and grilling. washing hands the right way. That is the number one step before you start handling any food. Wash for 20 seconds with warm soapy water.
Use a food thermometer. You can’t see, smell or taste germs that causes foodborne illnesses. Using a food thermometer is the only way to ensure that your food is being cooked safely. For meat there are three temperatures that consumers should remember:
• 145 degrees Fahrenheit for steaks, roasts, chops, fish, and other whole cuts of meats.
• 160 degrees Fahrenheit for ground meat, including beef, pork, and lamb.
• 165 degrees Fahrenheit for all types of poultry
Avoid cross contamination. This is one of the main causes of foodborne illnesses. Here are some tips:
• Use separate cutting boards- one for raw meat and poultry, and other for fruits and vegetables.
• USDA recommends not washing meats before grilling or cooking as it can cause bacteria to spread from meat to other surfaces.
• Use separate plates while grilling. One for bringing raw meat and poultry to the trill and the other for removing cooked meat and poultry off the grill.
Some additional safety guidelines to follow when grilling tips include:
• Setting up the grill on a concrete surface or the ground where grass and vegetation in the area are trimmed and there are not dry leaves, or other combustibles nearby.
• Place the grill in an open area away from deck, railings, eaves, and overhanging branches.
• Check the gas grills for leaks and make sure the hose connections are tight.
• Set the grill at least 10 feet away from any building, and do not grill in a garage or under a carport or other area that might catch on fire.
• Keep young children and pets at least 3 feet from the grill.
• Remove any grease or fat buildup from the grill and/or on the trays, below the grill.
• Keep charcoal fluid out of the reach of children and away from heat sources
• Never leave the grill unattended once the fire has been lit.
• Never move a hot grill.
• Keep a multi-purpose fire extinguisher within easy reach.
• Use flame-retardant mitts and grilling tools with long handles instead of household forks or short handled tongs.
• Let coals completely cool before disposing of them and use a metal container for disposal.
Source: USDA and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.