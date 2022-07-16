Do you have a plan to go camping or hiking this summer or fall? The follow these tips, by Jackie Newgent, RDN, CDN to ensure you have a nourishing and safe food experience on your next outdoor adventure.
Plan. Consider the length of your trip, what food you will take, how you will eat, if you need a cooler and what food tools, you need. Be sure to have plenty of liquids for adventures and more than what you would normally drink.
Stay hydrated. Pre-hydrate by drinking at least 4 cups of water before a hike so you have less to carry. Then, a good rule of thumb is to plan for about 2 cups of fluid for every hour of hiking. Make sure you can bring or access clean drinking water during your hike.
For a hike or day trip, you can pack perishable foods, such as sandwiches. Just be sure you have a cold source (such as an ice pack) to keep foods properly chilled to below 40°F. The more you put in a backpack, the harder it is to hike, so opt mainly for non-perishable foods that are relatively lightweight and nutrient dense, such as trail mix, nuts, dried fruits and vegetables, energy bars, granola, whole grain tortillas or meat jerky.
For camping or multi-day trips, it can be more challenging. Consider easy to pack and prepare foods such as ready to eat cereal, fruits or vegetable pouches, canned meats, packets of sauces, soups, pasta if you have a place to boil water, marshmallows for campfire dessert and bottled water with powdered beverage mixes. The first day you’ll be able to eat perishable foods if you have a cooler but after that, map out your meals so you’ll have what you enjoy and need. Otherwise, include any of these shelf-stable, easily-packed basics to sustain you.
Practice food safety from packing to plating. Remember that perishable food cannot be kept out in hot weather (90°F or higher) for more than one hour, or in mild weather for more than two hours. Otherwise, these foods become unsafe to eat and should be thrown out. Bring these food safety essentials: disposable wipes, hand sanitizer or biodegradable soap; bowls and plates; kettle or cooking pot; eating and cooking utensils; can opener; ice packs, if applicable; trash bags; portable water filters or water purification tablets; thermometers for cooler and cooked meat, if applicable.
And follow these food safety rules as well. Wash hands often. This includes before and after eating. If you’re unable to wash your hands, a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol may help reduce bacteria and germs. Keep raw meats and ready-to-eat foods separate. Use extra plates that you’ve packed — one for raw and one for prepared foods. Cook to proper temperatures. Use a food thermometer to be sure cooked food has reached a safe internal temperature. When possible, refrigerate promptly below 40°F. Of course, if you don’t have a fridge, pack perishable food, including meat or poultry, with plenty of ice or ice packs in a well-insulated cooler to keep the temperature below 40°F. Store leftovers in small, clean covered containers in the cooler only if it still has ice. And keep the cooler in as cool a place as possible.
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
