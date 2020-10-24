Halloween and fall festival events may be a little different this year due to COVID 19 and the flu. These activities are fun, but some can increase the risk of getting or spreading illnesses. So there may be ways to participate safely. These tips come from the Center for Disease Control.
• Make trick-or-treating and fall activities safe and fun.
• Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.
• Give out treats outdoors, if possible.
• Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take.
• Wash hands before handling treats.
• Wear a mask.
• Masks are in style, make your mask part of your costume.
• A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.
• Do not wear a costume mask over a cloth mask. It can make breathing more difficult.
• Masks should not be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing.
• Stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you.
• Indoors and outdoors, you are more likely to get or spread COVID 19 when you are in close contact with others for a long time.
• Take hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects or other people.
• Use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
• Adults should supervise children using sanitizer.
• Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home and before you eat any treats.
Other Halloween and fall fun tips:
• Decorate your home for Halloween and fall.
• Carve pumpkins with members of your household or outside with neighbors and friends.
• Walk or drive from house to house, admiring Halloween decorations.
• Go on an outdoor fall themed scavenger hunt.
• Visit a pumpkin patch or orchard. Remember to wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently and especially after touching surfaces, pumpkins, or apples.
• Go to a one-way, walk-through haunted forest or corn maize.
• Hide Halloween treats in and around your house. Hold a Halloween treat hunt with household members.
• Hold an outdoor costume parade or contest so everyone can show off their costumes.
• Host an outdoor Halloween movie night with friends or neighbors or an indoor movie night with your family.
