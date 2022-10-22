The countdown is on until Halloween. Are you ready for a lot of sugar? With a little creativity, you can find ways to include healthy options. Whether you are having a festival with friends, being involved in trunk or treat, or trick-or-treating in the neighborhood, having too much candy can be scary!
Try some of these healthy ideas for party snacks and treat.
For trick or treaters
Eat a meal before going out. Having a healthy meal BEFORE you go out can reduce temptation to snack while walking or to overdo it, because they will be full.
Use a small bag to hold treats. Choose smaller containers and bags. Encourage your child to take only one piece of candy at each stop.
Be active. Get some exercise Walk instead of driving the neighborhood. Take along a bottle of water and a flashlight and wear comfortable shoes.
Look before you eat. Inspect all edible foods before your children eat them. If the candy is expired or is questionable doing let the kids eat it.
Have a plan for eating. Talk to your kids about moderation. Plan how much candy they will be allowed to keep and eat. For older kids let them decide what to do with excess candy.
For hosting a party
Dress up the snacks. Provide healthy snacks dressed up with the Halloween or Fall theme. You can make banana ghosts, apple monsters, carrot fingers, and candy corn-colored fruits popsicles or parfaits.
Play with food. Incorporate healthy foods into party activities, such as decorating oranges like pumpkins and bobbing for apples.
Keep the active. Include activities that provide physical exercise such as a zombie dance, three-legged monster race, spider crawl, or pumpkin toss.
Rethink the drink. Offer water, unsweetened tea, 100 percent juice or low-fat milk. Make a Halloween themed punch from sparkling water and some orange juice and black grapes or blackberries.
Stay at home
No self-service. Hand out treats to each child. One per child.
Avoid the whole mess. You can avoid candy all together. Dress up as a family in costumes and go to a movie or deliver health treats to the police department, nursing home or other place.
Be that house. You don’t have to give out candy. Give out healthy treats or non-edibles such as toothbrushes. Be creative and keep it colorful.
Healthy treat ideas
Tangerines, decorated like pumpkins
100 percent juice boxes
Snack items such as pretzels and popcorn
Squeezable yogurt tubs
Sugar free gum
Glow sticks or small glow in the dark toys
Bouncy balls
Mini plush toys
Crayons and coloring books
Stickers or stamps
Bubble makers
Spider rings or vampire teeth
Friendship bracelets.
Source: American Heart Association
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
