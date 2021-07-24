An eating plan that helps manage your weight includes a variety of healthy foods. You should include a lot of foods with color on your plate and think of eating the rainbow. When you add color such as dark, leafy greens, organs and tomatoes, even fresh herbs you are loading your plate with vitamins, fiber, and minerals. Adding peppers, broccoli, or onions to main dishes such as stews and omelets can give your meal a quick and convenient boost of color and nutrients.
According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, a healthy eating plan does the following:
• Emphasize fruits, vegetables, whole grains and fat-free or low-fat milk and milk products.
• Include a variety of protein foods including seafood, lean meats and poultry, eggs, legumes, soy products, nuts, and seeds.
• Choose foods low in saturated fats, trans fats, cholesterol, salt and added sugars.
• Stay within your daily calorie needs.
Fruits - Enjoy fruits different ways, fresh, frozen, and canned. Try fruits beyond your normal fruits try adding mango, pineapple, kiwi, and honeydew. When fruit is not in season enjoy frozen, canned or dried. Choose options that don’t have sugar or syrups added, choose those with its own juice or water.
Vegetables - Add a variety of color and flavor to your pallet with the many flavorful vegetables available. You can add herbs and pepper for flavor and spice to make them pop. Try grilling, roasting, stir frying or just microwave. Look for canned vegetables without salt, butter, or cream sauces.
Calcium-rich foods - We need calcium for strong bones and teeth. Consider fat-free or low-fat milk and yogurts. There are many varieties and flavors that make a great dessert or snack.
Meats and Protein - We all need protein try grilling, roasting, or baking your meats rather than breaded or fried. Enjoy dry beans in place of meats.
Comfort Foods - Healthy eating is all about balance. You can enjoy your favorite foods even if it is high in calories, fat, and sugar. The key is to eat them only occasionally and balance them with healthier foods as well as physical activity.
Some tips for comfort foods:
• Eat them less often. If you normally eat these foods every day, cut back to once a week or once a month.
• Eat smaller amounts. If your favorite high-calorie food is a candy bar, have a smaller size or eat only half.
• Try a lower-calorie version. Use lower-calorie ingredients or prepare food differently. For example, if your macaroni and cheese recipe include whole milk, butter, and full-fat cheese, try remaking it with low-fat milk, less butter, low-fat cheese. Add fresh spinach and tomatoes.
Exercise - Eating healthy should include adding exercise. Plan to include physical activity into your daily routine. Try to at least 30 minutes at least 5 days a week. You can start small and try to reach to one hour. You can break it in the day to where you are exercising 15 minutes at a time.
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.