You may still have gifts that you need for friends and family. Here are some fun healthy gift ideas that you can give. Here are some healthy gift ideas from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health’s Nutrition Department.
1. Olive oil – This is something many people typically don’t buy for themselves. Consider some special oils, such as hazelnut, walnut oil or roasted pumpkin seed oil, for a special flavor treat.
2. Vinegar - Similar to olive oil, this is a kitchen must-have that many people don’t think much about – but should, given that vinegars come in all ages and flavors that can enhance the flavor of food in different ways. Prompt friends and family to explore new flavors by giving them a bottle!
3. Herb seed kit - This easy-to-assemble and inexpensive present allows recipients to watch their gift grow, making it both fun and unique – especially great for kids.
4. Pedometer - Every step counts – especially during the holidays, when time for exercise is at a minimum. Though many phones have a built-in pedometer, having an “old fashioned” one tucked in a purse or pocket is great motivation to stay active throughout the day.
5. Water bottle - We get used to our everyday items, so a new replacement can bring a much-needed dose of inspiration to drink more water.
6. Teacup & saucer - For coffee or tea lovers, consider picking out a beautiful coffee or tea cup for them – it’s a way to make a simple beverage break feel like a special indulgence. Consider including some fragrant, flavorful tea to make it complete.
7. Kitchen utensils - Most of us own at least one of the basic kitchen utensils – but sometimes it’s helpful having more than one on hand. For a thoughtful gift sure to get lots of use, bundle together a few kitchen favorites. This ensures that when one is in the dishwasher, your lucky gift recipient can keep on cooking!
8. Water glasses – Having beautiful glasses to drink out of makes water more alluring. You can give one glass, or eight – it’s up to you, but your recipient is sure to enjoy sipping from them.
9. Nuts - While many people gift homemade sweets to gift, consider going with something more filling nuts. They offer more protein and healthy fats with far less sugar, making it a satiating and healthy food gift.
10. Reusable lunch bag - Besides being better for the environment than paper bags, reusable lunch bags will inspire your gift recipients to make their own lunches instead of eating out.
11. Sleep mask – Sleeping is important, but sometimes it can be hard. Starting with simple steps such as wearing a basic sleep mask to block out the light can help. These are available in different colors and styles.
12. Board games - Give your friends & family games this holiday season, and perhaps that will encourage them to spend leisure time as a family.
13. An orange - In centuries past fresh oranges were scarce, so around holiday time it was a treat to be given one as a gift. Nowadays many people carry on the tradition by gifting someone a single orange. It’s a sweet gesture that celebrates simplicity.
14. Homemade roasted chickpeas or black-eyed peas - Try giving more nutritious snacks! You can roast your own chickpeas or black eyed peas, then store them in a glass jar with your own handmade tag.
15. Salad spinner - Salad spinners are great for making the task of cleaning vegetables easier – and it’s a great way to get kids involved with food prep.
16. Dark chocolate - Looking to give a gift that’s still sweet but comes with more health benefits than other sweets. Aim for 70 percent cocoa content or higher, keeping in mind that the higher the number, the less sweet it will be.
17. Home-cooked meal - During the holidays when everyone is on the go, sometimes giving your loved one the gift a prepared meal can be a welcomed gift.
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
