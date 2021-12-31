Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Cloudy. Some light rain will fall throughout the day. High 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.