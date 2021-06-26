Staying healthy during the summer can be a difficult task due to vacations, summer camps and busy schedules. Here are some tips for you to stay healthy this summer season.
• Rest — because the days are longer, you may find yourself staying up later. The average person needs 7-9 hours of sleep a night. Studies have also shown that people who do not get enough sleep have a higher risk of obesity and food cravings.
• Hydrate — because of the higher temperatures our bodies work harder to stay cool by perspiration (sweating). To prevent dehydration, drink a minimum of 64 oz of water each day.
• Stay cool — Try swimming or any other water sport of your liking. If you are exercising outdoors, remember to wear light clothing that allows you to stay dry and cool to prevent heat exhaustion.
• Eat summer foods — Lots of great fruits and vegetables are currently in season. Add zucchini, tomatoes, cantaloupe, and watermelon as side dishes to your meals. These foods are low-calorie which may help you eat less while keeping you full. Speaking of summer vegetables, here is one of Dinner Tonight’s favorite recipes that uses a variety of vegetables.
Summer Salad
Dressing:
1 avocado sliced
1/4 cup water
3 tablespoons lime juice
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 teaspoons chipotle in adobo sauce minced
1 garlic clove minced
Salad:
2 cup frozen corn kernels thawed and drained
4 medium roma tomatoes seeded and diced
1 cup jicama diced
4 medium tomatillos diced
2 medium jalapenos seeded and diced
1/4 cup green onion sliced
1/2 cup cilantro chopped
Instructions
- Clean you preparation area and wash your hands. Wash your vegetables (tomatoes, jicama, tomatillos, jalapenso, green onions, and cilantro).
Dressing
- Combine all ingredients in a blender or food processor and blend until smooth. Set aside while preparing salad or refrigerate until ready to serve.
Salad
- Combine all ingredients and gently toss. Drizzle with dressing and toss until evenly coated.
Servings: 6
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
