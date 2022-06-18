June is Men’s Health Month and what a better day that Father’s Day to encourage fathers and all men to take good care of their body and hear.
Good nutrition and lifestyle play big roles in keeping your heart healthy. You can decrease your risk of heart disease by making smart food choices. Fill up on fiber-rich whole grains, fruits, vegetables, beans, and lentils. Choose plant-based fats, such as avocado, nuts, seeds, and olive oil, instead of animal-based fats such as butter. Read on to learn more about ways to protect your heart.
Fruits and Vegetables Matter
Focus on eating more plant-based foods, such as vegetables and legumes, and fewer meats high in saturated fat. Not only are fruits and vegetables low in calories and sources of dietary fiber and antioxidants, but they can also help keep blood pressure in check. High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart attack and stroke. What makes fruits and veggies so good? They provide potassium, a mineral that has been shown to lower blood pressure in clinical studies.
The recommended amount of potassium for adult men is 3,400 milligrams per day. Choose foods first as a source of potassium and always check with your healthcare provider before taking any supplements. Include at least 2 cups of fruit and 3 cups of vegetables daily to help with your potassium intake. Great picks to help you reach this goal include tomatoes, spinach, potatoes, bananas, and squash.
Fat Matters for the Heart
The amount and type of fat you eat makes a difference. Research has found that saturated fat may have negative effects on heart health. The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend limiting the amount of saturated fat you consume. Foods such as bacon, red meat, butter, and ice cream contain saturated fat.
Replacing sources of saturated fats with unsaturated fats has been shown to be beneficial for overall cardiovascular health. Foods including olive oil, canola oil, avocados, walnuts, and almonds contain unsaturated fat.
Omega-3 fatty-acids, also a type of unsaturated fat, have been found to be helpful in preventing sudden death from heart attacks. Fatty fish, such as salmon, mackerel, tuna and herring, contain two types of omega-3 fatty acids, docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA).
Another type of omega-3 fat, alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) may also provide cardiac benefits. Flaxseeds and walnuts contain ALA. Include 2 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or 1 ounce (about a small handful) of walnuts on a regular basis to increase your ALA intake.
Physical Activity Does the Heart Good
Aim for at least 2 hours and 30 minutes of moderate-intensity, aerobic activity throughout the week and ideally on most days of the week. Simple activities make a difference. This includes walking, jogging, biking, and dancing. Participate in strength training, such as weightlifting, at least two times per week. Remember to incorporate balance and flexibility exercises, too.
Prioritize Stress Management
Even if you eat right and exercise regularly, poorly managed stress can wreak havoc on your health. Getting enough sleep, practicing relaxation techniques, and nurturing relationships are healthy habits that can help protect you from the harmful effects of stress.
Source: Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, American Heart Association and CDC.
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
