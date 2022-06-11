Both children and adults like and eat foods they are familiar with. The best way to get children to like them is to keep offering them. One study showed that children had to taste a new vegetable up to 15 times before they accepted.
It is normal for young children to be wary of new foods. If your child rejects a new vegetable or refuses to try it, don’t give up! Just try again another day.
Try to avoid showing a negative reaction or frustration if your child refuses their vegetables. Never pressure you children to finish food or force them to clean their plate. Pressure to eat may alter your child’s enjoyment of eating food causing them to eat those foods less often in the future. Encourage your child to try a bite, but don’t force the issue.
A diet high in vegetables is associated with reducing the risks of obesity and diet related diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and heart disease.
Vegetables are generally low in calories, high in fiber and increase fullness after a meal.
Vegetables contain vital nutrients that everyone needs to be happy and healthy including potassium, dietary fiber, folate, vitamin A, vitamin C and many more.
Most children don’t eat enough vegetables. Children 2-3 need 1 cup each day; children 4-8 need 1 ½ cups daily, Children 9 to 13 years needs 2 to 2 ½ cups per day and youth 14 to 18 need 2 ½ cups to 3 cups per day.
Here are some ways you can help your children eat more vegetables:
• Set a good example. Keep vegetables around the house and serve them at every meal and let your kids see you eating and enjoying them.
• Offer vegetables first when children are hungry. Offer them as a snack or in a soup at dinner.
• Take you child shopping with you and let them pick out a vegetable. They will more likely eat them.
• Get your child involved in cooking. If they help prepare the vegetable, they will more likely try them.
• Grow a vegetable garden, visit a farmer’s market, or take a trip to an area farm to explore foods grown.
• Make eating vegetables fun. Try ants on the log, rainbow salad or pizza faces.
• Try preparing vegetables different ways including raw, steamed, roasted, fried.
• Try a small reward like a sticker or praise to convince your child to taste a food. Don’t use food as a reward or punishment.
• Offer vegetables with a low-calorie dip or use a small mount of sugar when cooking to help your child be more willing to taste and eat vegetables.
Veggie Pizza
2 cans (8 oz) refrigerated crescent Rolls (8 Count) or 2 cans (8 oz) refrigerated crescent dough Sheet
1 package (8 oz) cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup sour cream
1 teaspoon dried dill weed
1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 cup small fresh broccoli florets
1/3 cup quartered cucumber slices
1 plum (Roma) tomato, seeded, chopped
1/4 cup shredded carrot
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Unroll rolls and spread into a 15x10x1 inch pan. Press in bottom and up sides of pan to form crust. Bake 13 to 17 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely, about 30 minutes
In a small bowl, mix cream cheese sour cream, dill, and garlic powder until smooth. Spread over crust. Top with vegetables. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate 1 to 2 hours before serving. Cut into squares and serve.
Nutrition information: 90 calories per serving; 6 g. fat, 2 g. protein, 6 g. carbohydrates
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
