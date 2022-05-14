We are already five months in to 2022 and many of you had probably planned to make changes such as losing weight, get organized, save money, spend more time with family, quit drinking, exercise more, read more or just to be a better person overall. While we often make these plans, they are essentially goals.
Setting goals is a lot like planning your next vacation. To develop both an action plan and a travel plan, you must know a starting point and destination and the time frame and cost of the trip. It is not too late to get started or to evaluate where you are and update your goals.
Here are some tips that you can do to help you achieve your 2022 goals:
• Begin with your dreams. Remember that a dream is vague like I want to retire comfortably, or I want to buy a house. A goal is specific and has dates for beginning and ending. For example: I will start this month to save $20,000 for a down payment on a new house.
• Be specific. Write down what you want to accomplish and when. Goals should be SMART: Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic, and Time-related. They should have a definite outcome and deadline and be within reach, based on personal income and assets.
• Create an action plan. Work backwards to break a goal into small pieces. The more specific a financial goa, the easier it is to determine how much savings is required. For example, a $20,000 “new used” car in 5 years will require $4,000 in annual savings or about $77 per weekly paycheck.
• Consider opportunity costs. Measure the cost of something, not only by its price tag, but by what you give up by losing the opportunity to do something else with your money. For example, if you have the money for either a car down payment or a vacation and you choose the car, you could forego the vacation.
• Pay attention to small things. Don’t forget the small things add up and can lead to big rewards. If you want to save money, you won’t do it if you don’t pay attention to where your money is going every day. The same goes for paying attention to calories in food if you are trying to lose weight. Decisions that you make daily will determine the outcome of your goals.
• Address your obstacles. Think of all the things that might prevent you from reaching your goal. Write them down. Beside each obstacle you list, write down ways to overcome the obstacle. For example, automating savings to “pay yourself first.”
• Share your goals. Teel other people about your goals so there are people to support you and hold you accountable. You will be less likely to get off track, if you have people supporting you and encouraging you.
• Identify resources. Identify people or places that can help you reach your goals Reading books or articles of people who have the same goals. Maybe there are people you look up to who could serve as a mentor to you to help you reach your goal.
• Reward yourself. Give yourself rewards along the way for encouragement and motivation. As you reach milestones toward reaching your goal such as saving $1,000, do something fun you enjoy such as eating at a nice restaurant or attending a concert.
• Evaluate and adjust. If you are not making progress, try making some changes in your life. Make some adjustments. See what is working and what is not. Look how you are spending your time, energy and money, make some changes.
Research indicates that people who take time to set goals and plan ahead are more successful financially.
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.