With the beginning of spring and warmer weather, you may have decided it is time to be more physically active. Walking across Texas with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is a good place to begin.
Walk Across Texas is an eight-week community program delivered through a web-based platform to help people of all ages and abilities establish the habit of regular physical activity. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Walk Across Texas, a large-scale county wise Walk Across Texas 25 Challenge will begin March 21 and run through May 15 in Parker County.
Walk Across Texas, challenges teams to track and log mileage to virtually walk across Texas. Through a team-based approach, participants are engaged in a friendly competition to promote engagement. There are two distinct versions of the program.
In Walk Across Texas adult program, participants can walk and participate as a league of teams or on a team of up to eight friends, family, or colleagues. Each adult team may include up to eight members, all working together to reach the 832-mile goal to make their way across Texas.
Walk Across Texas Youth includes an unlimited number of youth participants, all working together toward to goal of making their way across Texas. Teams can include schools, 4-H clubs, boy and girl scouts or any setting in which youth groups are involved.
Tracking activities each day is important so that miles can be logged daily at howdyhealth.org. It is a friendly competition to monitor which teams can get across Texas in eight weeks.
Teams are not required to walk or ride together. Although they can if they would desire. Members may walk as well as jog, ride a bike, skateboard, roller blade, treadmill, swim, dance or run. There is an equivalency table that will assist with number of daily miles to enter.
Weekly updates will keep teams and participants informed about their progress as compared to teams across the county. Random drawings will be held weekly for those logging miles and engaging in weekly challenges.
Research shows that the Walk Across Texas program of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is an effective way to begin and maintain physical activity. A recent study published in BMC Public Health confirmed the effectiveness of the Walk Across Texas program to increase and maintain physical activity during the eight weeks, even among inactive participants.
Dust off your walking shoes and prepare to be a part of Walk Across Texas. We will begin March 21, you have up to April 1 to get your teams registered.
To find out more about the program call or office at 817-598-6168 or visit walkacrosstexas.org. Remember prevention works! I encourage you to be a part of Walk Across Texas today.
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
