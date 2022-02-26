Routine monitoring of your blood pressure is important to prevent or control high blood pressure. A healthy blood pressure should be less than 120 systolic and less than 80 diastolic. High blood pressure is one of the major risk factors for cardiovascular disease and stroke. In the U.S., one in three adults have high blood pressure.
Race, age, family history, and genetics are four uncontrollable high blood pressure risks factors. People over 60 and African Americans are at the greatest risks.
There are several lifestyle habits you can do that can help you get your blood pressure at a healthy range. They include:
• Reduce sodium intake
• Increase physical activity
• Maintain a healthy weight
• Manage stress
• Lower alcohol intake
• Eat foods rich in potassium such as bananas, cantaloupe, greens, oranges, and fat-free yogurt.
The American Heart Association recommends no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium a day and an ideal limit of no more than 1,500 milligrams per day for most adults to control blood pressure.
There are a lot of foods that have sodium, however there are six popular foods that can often add high levels of sodium to your diet. Limiting these or making changes may help reduce high blood pressure. These include:
• Breads and rolls. These are foods that you may eat several times a day. They can add a lot of sodium even though it doesn’t taste that salty. Check the labels to find lower-sodium varieties.
• Pizza. A slice of pizza with toppings can contain more than half of your daily recommended dietary sodium. Limit the cheese and add more vegetables to your pizza.
• Sandwiches and burgers. They can contain more than 100 percent of your sodium need. Try having half a sandwich with a salad.
• Cold cuts and cured meats. One 2 ounce serving, or 6 thin slices of deli meat can contain as much as half of your daily sodium need. Look for lower-sodium varieties.
• Soup. Sodium in one cup of canned soup can range from 100 to 940 milligrams, more than half of your daily sodium need. Check the labels to find lower sodium varieties.
• Burritos and tacos. Taco and burrito fillings can add a lot of sodium. Choose those that are full of vegetables and have less meat and cheese.
When looking to reduce sodium, look at the labels on food products. Sodium-free or salt-free are your best choice and that means they are less than 5 milligrams of sodium per serving. Very low-sodium should be 35 mg or less and low-sodium should be 140 mg or less.
You can also find sodium listed on the Nutrition Facts label. Be sure to choose foods with 5 percent daily value, or less more often, while limiting foods high in sodium or those foods that are greater than 20 percent the daily value of sodium.
Source: American Heart Association and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service - Pressure Down: Controlling Your Blood Pressure.
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
