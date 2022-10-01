Breast cancer affects both women and men. Nearly one in eight women are at risk for developing breast cancer in their lifetime. As for men, one in 833 men are at risk for developing breast cancer. The incidence has increased.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cites that breast cancer screening cannot prevent breast cancer; however, it can detect if at an earlier stage when it is easier to treat. Let your healthcare provider know of any changes.
There are some things that you can do to lower your risks. One way is to achieve a healthy weight and maintain that weight. Excess body weight is associated with an increased risk of breast cancer. For women who are post-menopausal, weight maintenance is especially important. In post-menopausal women, most estrogen is produced in fat tissue. Having excess fat tissue increases estrogen levels in the body, raising your risk for breast cancer.
Weight gain as an adult adds to the risk for breast cancer. Find ways to increase your physical activity. This can include going for a brisk walk after meals, joining a gym and avoiding time spent sitting. Be mindful of sedentary behaviors such as watching television or screen-based activities. Plan to get moving. The American Cancer Society Guideline for Diet and Physical Activity recommends 2.5 to 5 hours of moderate intensity activity per week.
Having a healthy eating pattern can reduce your risk of breast cancer. Be sure to get a variety of fruits and vegetables, including fiber rich legumes such as beans and peas. Seek out whole-grain food items and avoid refined grain products. Limit your consumption of red meat, especially highly processed meats. Eating a balanced diet will help you maintain a healthy weight and ensure you are getting the nutrients and antioxidants your body needs.
Avoid alcohol. Studies show an increased risk for breast cancer with increased alcohol consumption. Alcohol consumption should be limited to one alcoholic drink per day for women and no more than two per day for men.
Follow these breast cancer prevention recommendations:
• Be physically active regularly.
• Achieve and maintain a healthy weight.
• Eat at least 2 ½ to 3 cups of vegetables and 2 cups of fruit every day. Be sure to eat a variety of vegetables and fruit. Try eating various colors, including leafy greens, red, orange, and yellow vegetables.
• Choose to eat 100 percent whole grain foods. Read labels to make sure you are.
• Limit processed meat. Meats such as bacon and sausage that are highly processed. Choose a variety of protein foods from plants and animal sources.
• Limit saturated fat and incorporate good fats also known as polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats. Swap butter for olive oil or canola oil. Incorporate nuts or natural nut butters, avocados and olives into your diet.
Source: cdc.gov/cancer, American Cancer Society.
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent.
