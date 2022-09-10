September is Emergency Preparedness Month. This helps raise awareness about being prepared for disasters and emergencies that could quickly change our lives. This year’s theme is “A Lasting Legacy,” meaning that the life you have built for yourself, and your family is worth protecting, and if you prepare for disasters, your legacy will last.
The most important part of preparing for emergencies is to have a plan. Here are some tips on how to prepare for disasters and emergencies from www.ready.gov
Make a household evacuation route and shelter plan. Decide how you will contact with family and others in an emergency. Know what types of disasters could affect you. Know how you will contact one another and reconnect if separated. Establish a family meeting place that is familiar and easy to find.
Consider the needs of your household. Keep in mind the ages of household members, locations frequented, dietary and medical needs, and other things unique to your family.
Children are important. Teach your children how to be ready during an emergency. Help you kids prepare for disasters and emergencies. Take time to plan and have conversations about emergencies and preparedness. Help them to know how to stay safe and navigate potentially scary situations.
Your pets should be a part of your plan. Have a selfie with them in case you get separated. Have medicine and grooming supplies. Have collar with an ID and leash.
Fill out a family emergency plan. Many templates are available, including: https://www.ready.gov/plan. Discuss with your family, friends or household to start your emergency plans. Plan how you will each receive emergency alerts and warning. Discuss what your shelter plans are whether you are at home, at school, work, or other locations. The length of time you take shelter. Will it be a short time such as during a tornado or longer period. In all cases it is important that you stay informed and follow the instructions of local authorities. During extended periods of sheltering time you will need to manage food and water supplies make sure you have enough for your family needs to get buy.
Choosing to take shelter is necessary in many emergencies. This can mean staying at home, going to a mass care shelter or sheltering in place (staying where you are whether at home or anywhere.)
Determine any special assistance you may need and include in your plan. Create a support network of family, friends and others who can assist you during an emergency. Practice the plan with your household members and others so you are comfortable with it if disaster strikes.
Make sure you have extra keys to your home, Know where you keep your emergency supplies and how to use lifesaving equipment and administer medicine. If you undergo routine treatments for a medical condition at a clinic or hospital, find out their emergency plan. If you have a communication disability, note the best way people can communicate with you.
Disaster can disrupt mail for days and even months. If you depend on Social Security or other benefits, switching to electronic payments can make it so you don’t miss payments and it reduces the risks of the checks getting stolen.
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
