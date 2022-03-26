While it is normal for young children to be picky eaters, there are ways that you can help them develop healthier eating habits. One easy way is through modeling healthy eating habits yourself. One of the most common ways that children learn new things is by watching and imitating parents’ actions.
Research has shown that parents’ eating choices can have a major influence on their children. Parental modeling of healthy food choices has been positively associated with those same parents’ children have also been associated with the parents’ children’s consumption of fruits and vegetables. And children whose parents modeled healthy eating behaviors were more likely to meet their recommended daily intake of fruits and vegetables.
Here are some tips for parents to model healthy eating habits in children:
Be willing to try new and healthy food options yourself. Offer new foods without forcing or bribing your child to eat them.
Show your children how to make healthy choices during meals and snack times by choosing nutritious foods and avoiding “junk foods” yourself.
Choose fruits and vegetables as snacks in place of chips and candy, and replace sodas and other sugary drinks with water.
Make meals nutrient dense by including foods from each of the five food groups: vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean protein and dairy.
Take kids with you when you go grocery shopping. Show them how to choose fresh produce, compare nutrition labels in foods and how to shop on a budget. This can help them understand where their food comes from and how to make healthy choices and how to use money wisely.
Plan meals for at least one week. This will ensure you have the proper ingredients on hand when you prepare meals and my help you limit your time at the grocery store and save money.
Involve your children in meal planning and meal preparation. Preparing food together and combining interests in shapes, colors and flavors can result in greater food acceptance. It can also make it fun in the kitchen.
Experiment. If you have more time for meal planning, try experimenting with new foods and recipes.
Eat together as a family. Plan to eat together as a family at least one meal a day several times a week.
Avoid mealtime distractions such as the television and the phone. Turn them off and talk to each other.
Show by example. Make sure you are demonstrating healthy eating habits by including a variety of fruits and vegetables and whole grains.
Planning and making healthy meals with your children is another way to teach healthy eating habits. It is also a good way for children to learn about nutrition and food safety and develop cooking skills and creativity. Encourage creativity by having children help plan and create menus from a list of ingredients you picked out together.
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
