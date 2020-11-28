With the holidays comes fun, family, and of course, delicious foods. Food plays a big role during the holidays. It brings us traditions, comfort and a sense of togetherness.
It’s okay to enjoy your holiday foods but keep in mind moderation is key. Aside from a well-balanced meal and eating holiday favorites in moderation, physical activity can also help us stay healthy during this time of the year.
Making a few small changes can really make a difference. Also, they may make your holiday times merrier as well as healthier. Here are some l quick tips to make your holidays a little bit healthier:
Try Healthier Dessert Options. Make baking healthier by including healthier ingredient alternatives. Try reducing the amount of sugar in your sweet recipes or try using alternative sweeteners. Also, try using zests or spices for more flavor instead of added sugars or salt. Also reduce the fat content in recipes by using applesauce or Greek yogurt.
Eat well-balanced meals. Serve well-balanced meals which include dairy, grains, protein, vegetables and fruit. Try to keep your eating balanced but still include those holiday favorites as well.
Savor the holiday foods. Many of our favorite holiday dishes we only enjoy eating during this time of year. Instead of eating too much at one time, slowly enjoy your favorite dish and make sure to eat these in moderation.
Include fun holiday activities to get moving. Get the family up and moving. Try an outdoor sport or turn on some holiday tunes to get the dance party started.
Visit Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s Dinner Tonight program. Dinner Tonight offers delicious and budget-friendly recipes that are great to include in your holiday meals. To check out some delicious recipes, visit dinnertonight.tamu.edu
So, enjoy those traditional holiday foods and remember to get outside, stay active, and have a healthy and happy holiday season.
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
