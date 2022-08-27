Many families pack lunches not only for school, but for work and outings as well. Using reusable containers is a way you pack waste-free meals and save money in the process.
One way to spend less money on meals is to pack foods that you have in your refrigerator or cabinets so that you can stretch your food budget and reduce wasted food in your home.
For example, instead of buying single-use dips and condiments, pack your own from home. You can use small reusable containers for salad dressings, ketchup and other condiments and side dishes. Not only does that reduce waste, single-use items are more expensive and cost more money in the long run.
With inflation on the rise, costs for everyday items are also high. Taking inventory of what you may already have in your home to prepare and pack for lunch is not only a good way to lessen waste and benefit the environment, but it is also a way to save money.
Packing waste-free meals is a great way to save money. A plus is that when you do, you are being a better steward of our earth. Reducing waste and decreasing our use of single-use items are terrific ways to be more sustainable.
Her are some more tips to reduce waste that comes from Ohio State University Extension specialist Laura M. Stanton:
• Use a reusable lunch box or bag. Avoid single-use items like disposable plastic or paper bags. Personalize, monogram, or label your reusable container and items so they do not get lost.
• Pack reusable utensils. Avoid disposable plastic forks, spoons, and knives. Pack utensils made of durable plastic, bamboo, or stainless steel. Consider buying used utensils from a thrift store or using what you already have.
• Drink from a refillable beverage container. Avoid single-serving drink boxes, bottles, cans or pouches. Filtered water in a reusable bottle is the healthiest and least expensive option. Skip the straw or purchase one that is reusable and can be cleaned after each use.
• Consider your napkin. If you prefer paper napkins, purchase napkins that are made from 100% recycled paper. The most sustainable option is a cloth napkin. Remember to use environmentally safe detergent to wash them and then line-dry them to save energy.
• Compost fruit or vegetable scraps. If composting is not an option for you, investigate what it would take to implement a composting program for you at home, school or the office. Every item you compost makes a difference.
• Recycle what you can.
Making these simple changes can make a big difference to save money and our environment. However, some changes can take time and money. If it seems expensive, start small and in time you will see how more expensive single serve products over larger quantities are. For example, buying a large bag of chips and putting them in reusable containers is much cheaper than buying individual bags of chips.
Remember, you may have many reusable items or containers on hand. If you need to purchase them, visit a thrift store and consider buying them there.
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
