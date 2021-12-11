“You can never pay back, so you should always try to pay forward.” - Coach Woody Hayes
The iconic Coach Hayes set a good example for all of us with this statement and the way he lived his life. The pay it forward idea has been around for a long time. Benjamin Franklin wrote to a friend that he had experienced kindnesses from men he would never meet again to repay so he would pay back the kindness by doing something for another stranger in need.
Has anyone ever done a kind deed for you and expected no payment? It could be that your neighbor raked up leaves in your yard, someone paid for your morning coffee or simply held a door open for you when you had an armful of packages.
You could then pay it forward by allowing someone to go in front of you in the grocery store when they look like they are in a rush, giving up that “prime” parking spot to another driver or putting a quarter in a parking meter that you see is about to expire. What a wonderful concept to teach our children!
This is such a crazy, busy time of the year when we are all wrapped up in choosing the perfect gift for everyone on our list, and be honest, hoping that someone is choosing something perfect for us! Maybe we should step back for a minute and think about how we could make this holiday season a special one for those who may not be able to celebrate because of health, financial, or family problems.
What a great gift it could be for our families to pay forward to a family in need. Take time to volunteer at a local food pantry or nursing home; buy someone’s dinner in a restaurant; buy food or gifts - anonymously; visit elderly residents of a retirement home; collect food/toys for the local women’s shelter or animal shelter. There are so many simple things that we can do to brighten someone else’s day.
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
