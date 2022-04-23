Physical activity is important for health, but not only is it good for your heart and muscles. It is also good for your cognitive health as well. Regular physical activity can help you think, learn, problem-solve, and enjoy and emotional balance as well. It can improve and reduce anxiety and depression as well.
You don’t have to be a fitness pro to get the benefits. Any amount of exercise can help no matter your age or fitness level, physical activity can improve sleep, brain health and quality of life.
Regular physical activity can also reduce your risk of cognitive decline, including dementia. One study showed that people who are inactive have a great risk of cognitive decline.
Most adults need 150 minutes of moderate physical activity weekly. This can be broken in to 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week. In addition to improving your brain health it can help you sleep and feel better, lose weight reduce your risks for chronic disease conditions and add years to your life.
So how can you be active? It is not hard — you can do a variety of exercises throughout the week.
You can dance. Turn on the music at home and dance. Twisting and turning will burn calories. Without even feeling like you are exercising.
Be physically active while watching television. Look for ways to reduce sitting time and increase active time. For example, keep a list of activities such as squats, or marching in place, near the remote so that you can be active during commercials.
Add physical activity into your day. Walking is a good way to start being active. When you are shopping, increase your activity by parking at the end of the parking lot and walking. Use the stairs instead of the elevator if they are available.
Walk the dog. Dogs are great walking companions and can help you be active. One study found that dog owners on average walk 22 minutes more everyday compared to people who don’t own a dog.
Every little bit counts. Even some chores such as yard work including mowing, raking and working in the garden can help.
Still think it is too hard to be more active? Keep track of your daily activities for one week. Think about times throughout the day you could be physically active and make those times a regular part of your daily or weekly schedule.
Source: CDC.gov.
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
