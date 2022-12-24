Mealtime can be a challenge any time. They can be especially frustrating for families who have picky eaters.
Picky eaters are considered anyone who consumes an inadequate variety of food through rejection of a significant amount of both familiar and unfamiliar food. Picky eaters can be any age, but the behavior of refusing to eat certain foods, usually begins around age two — right around the time children begin forming food habits that include likes and dislikes. And because a toddler’s early eating habits and preferences can sometimes last well into adulthood, it’s essential to help your little ones develop a palate that includes a variety of healthy foods.
There are many ideas when it comes to helping picky eaters broaden their food preference. You many need several strategies. Here are some tips.
Involve your children in meal planning and preparation. Kids of all ages are often more excited to try meals and snacks if they have been involved in the process of choosing or making it. Take your children to the grocery store. Involve them in picking out foods. Let them try ne healthy foods. Children can also help with a few easy meal-preparation tasks, like setting the table or rinsing produce. Choose whatever is age appropriate.
Independence is important. Allow the kids to feed themselves as they are developmentally able to do so, even by deciding how much food they want to eat at a given meal or snack. Giving children the ability to choose how much food they eat can help them establish independence and learn to self-regulate their food intake based on their bodies’ natural hunger and fullness cues.
Avoid preparing a different food option. While it can seem tempting to regularly prepare a special meal or snack for your picky eater, it’s important not to do so. Food allergies are an exception. It is also important to allow the children decide how much or whether they will eat at all.
Take it slow and steady. Introduce new foods one at a time and remain patient and consistent. It can take ten to twenty tries for your children to accept new foods. When offering a new food, try offering alongside familiar foods that your child likes--and let your child decide how (or if) they eat the newcomer. Don’t offer too many new foods at once.
Be a model for your child. More is caught than taught. Parents can model to their children the importance of trying new foods and preparation methods by doing so themselves! This is where family mealtimes are critical; parents can model trying broccoli, mashed potatoes or salmon with their children at the table. Modeling eating habits like focusing on nutritious foods,
Encourage family conversations about food that is positive. It can be discouraging to hear your previously non-picky children. Promote constructive conversation about food around the table so that everyone can approach their meal with a positive attitude. For example, when describing foods, avoid words like “toxic” or “clean,” and focus instead on neutral or descriptive phrases like “Greek yogurt has lots of protein, which helps keep our bodies strong!” or “Fruits are sweet and provide important vitamins!” This approach can help young eaters understand that some foods may be tastier or provide certain benefits or nutrients without giving the impression that some foods are “good” and others are “bad.”
As you prepare for your next meal, keep an open mind. Getting your children to consistently try and eat a variety of foods can be difficult. Stay firm, calm, responsive, and loving, and it will get better!
Source: International Food Information Council
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
