This is an exciting as well as anxious time of year as students prepare to head back to school. Staying healthy is an important part of your plan to make the school year a winner.
Here are some important things to think about as your family prepares for school in the next few weeks and throughout the school year.
• Get vaccinated - getting ready to go back to school is a good time to make sure children are up to date on immunizations. Vaccinations protects students from diseases and keeps them healthy. There are recommended immunizations and can be found at the Texas Department of Health and Human Services and the Center for Diseases website.
• Get screened - Regular health screenings for your children are important. These should include dental checks, vision and hearing screenings, blood pressure readings, scoliosis evaluations, height and weight measurement.
• Eat healthy - Schools and parents can help students learn about the importance of healthy eating. Healthy meals with a variety of vitamins and nutrients are important. Healthy school breakfasts and lunches are linked to cognitive function and academic learning. They may also help lower obesity. Following the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommended for children and teens in limiting their intake of solid fats, cholesterol, sodium, added sugars and refined grains. Following MyPlate is a good way to eat healthy for all meals.
• Stay active - Schools can help youth learn about the importance of being physically active. Young people should participate in at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day. Research shows that physical activity can help cognitive skills, attitudes, concentration, attention and improve classroom behavior, so students are ready to learn. Physical activity should take place at school and at home as well.
• Sleep - Children and teens who do not get enough sleep have a high risk of obesity, diabetes, injuries, poor mental health, and problems with attention. Students 5 to 12 need 9 to 12 hours or more of sleep. Teenagers need more 8 to 10 hours of sleep. Stick to a consistent sleep schedule during the school week and weekends. That means going to bed and getting up at the same time every day. Parents should limit light exposure and technology use in the evenings. Have a media curfew and do not have devices in a child’s bedroom.
• Bullying - Bullying and youth violence can result in physical injury as well as social and emotional distress. Bullying can happen at school, after school, through emails, social media, and many other ways. Youth who are victims of bullying are at a greater risk for mental health problems that can include depression, anxiety, psychosomatic problems such as headaches, poor school adjustments and more. Bullying can increase the risk of substance use, academic problems, and violence in later teen years. Some schools have bullying policies. Check with your child’s school and see how bullying is addressed.
Source: CDC.gov, Texas Department of Health and Human Services
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
