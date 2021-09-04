Along with the new school year comes daily challenges for preparing a healthy lunch for your child and even yourself. With a little preparation, you can pack lunches that your family will eat and enjoy.
A well packed lunch is the key to overcoming the mid-day lull and ensuring your child has the energy to power through the rest of the day. Make sure your lunches have protein, whole grains, and a fruit and/or vegetable. Here are some options:
- A tortilla wrap with lean turkey, spinach and cheese rolled and cut in half or in pinwheels.
- Hard-boiled egg, grapes, whole-grain crackers and cucumber slices
- Kebabs - cherry tomatoes, ham rolls, cheese cubes and popcorn
- Caprese salad of tomatoes, basil and fresh mozzarella with chicken or turkey. You can also put it in a pita pocket for a healthy sandwich.
- Whole-wheat pasta salad with vegetables, chicken or tuna and low fat yogurt.
- Make your own tuna salad on crackers with cheese sticks and grape tomatoes.
- Grilled cheese sticks with a marinara dipping sauce, cherry tomatoes.
- When deciding how much to prepare for your children, recommendations based on age can be found at ChooseMyPlate.gov.
- It is important to follow food safety tips when preparing lunches.
- Always keep hot food hot and cold food cold
- Use insulated containers for soups, and stews.
- Fill container with boiling water. Let stand a few minutes. Empty the water and fill container with hot food. Keep container closed until lunch time. Hot food should be 140 degrees
- Freezer gel packs will keep foods cold until lunchtime but are not recommended for all day storage.
- If you don’t have freezer gel packs, freeze single-sized juice packs overnight and place the frozen drink in your child’s lunch. The juice will be thawed at lunch time and the food will be cold.
- Throw away food at the end of the day that is not used.
- Always wash your hands and food preparation surfaces thoroughly.
Easy pinwheels
12-inch flour tortillas
fat-free cream cheese
lettuce or spinach
deli style ham or turkey
shredded carrots and chopped tomatoes
Spread cream cheese over tortilla. Top with lettuce or spinach. Arrange meat evenly over the top of lettuce, sprinkle the carrots and tomatoes over. Roll tortillas into wraps. Cut the warps diagonally into bite-sized pieces and secure with toothpicks.
