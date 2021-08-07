You are between lunch and dinner and your stomach begins to growl. You can’t decide whether to have a snack.
You do have permission to have a snack. However, making a plan for what you eat and how much of it is the key to providing the energy your body is asking for and avoiding unwanted weight gain.
It is okay to be hungry between meals and to have a snack, but by controlling portions and planning for what those snacks might be, you are taking control and not just leaving it to chance of eating too many extra calories.
A study from the Harvard School of Public Health recently reported that nearly one-fourth of Americans say they snack multiple times per day. At least one-third say they snack at least once a day.
The best snack options are those that provide a bridge between meals and healthful nutrients, yet don’t contribute significantly to the day’s total calorie count, which for most active American adults is 2,000 to 2,500 calories per day and 2,800 for active teenagers.
Some good choices for snacks include:
• Whole grain crackers with a slice of cheese.
• Fruit or vegetables.
• A handful of nuts.
• Whole grain breadsticks or a leftover dinner roll, biscuit, or muffin.
• A small salad.
• Whole grain cereal squares.
• Yogurt.
To make it more convenient to snack healthily — at home, work or other places — use small snack bags or small reusable containers to store snacks, which can help prevent eating too much during snack-time.
You don’t want to eat so much that it interferes with your appetite for an upcoming meal. You also want to be strategic about the choice of snack so that you are eating it for a boost of energy or extra nutrients in your diet.
Higher calories or fat such as ice cream, are not off-limits during snack time. They just need to be planned. These would probably be an okay choice, but you don’t want to have them on a regular basis. If you don, you will probably put on weight.
Vegetable Sticks with Chili and Lime
Jicama
Cucumbers
Zucchinis
Carrots
Lime Juice
Wash and cut vegetables into sticks about ¼ to ½ inch thickness. Combine vegetables in a medium bowl. Add lime juice and stir.
In a small bowl, combine salt, chili powder, and cayenne pepper (optional). Sprinkle over vegetable sticks. Put vegetables sticks onto a plate or in cups and enjoy with friends or family.
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
