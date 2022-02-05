Winter and cold weather can be a tough time to stay active, when it is cold and windy and the conditions are slippery. However, staying active is one of the best ways to improve your mental and physical health and keep yourself on track to reach your fitness goals. Physical activity can help you sleep better, improve your balance, lower your risk of type 2 diabetes and many kinds of cancer, strengthen bones and muscles, lower blood pressure, maintain or lose weight, and keep your mind sharp as you get older. Research suggests physical activity may also boost your immune function.
Experts recommend at least 150 minutes a week of moderate intensity physical activity. Many activities county such as walking, running, dancing, or wheelchair rolling. You can break that up into smaller chunks during the day or spread them out during the week. Try 30 minutes a day, five days a week. It all counts. You can get started with these tips to stay active.
Take nature walks. Weather permitting, schedule time during the day to enjoy nature. Take a walk around a safe neighborhood or park.
Monitor the weather and plan. Most of the time we get alerts to plan like this week. Dress appropriately and plan your winter weather activity accordingly.
Wear layers. Wear several layers of comfortable clothing so that items can be removed easily as you become warmer. Layers will help you guard against overheating, sweating and eventually becoming colder.
Workout online. Consider turning into a TV, online, live Zoom or Instagram workout class. Find free or low-cost exercise videos online to help you do aerobic, dance, stretch and build strength.
Do some chores. When bad weather keeps you from going outside, look for ways to be physically active indoors. Housework such as vacuuming, sweeping, and cleaning all count towards your physical activity goals. And you will get things accomplished while gaining health benefits. Walking or running up and down stairs in your home can be a great workout too.
Volunteer in active ways while maintaining social distance. Helping others while helping yourself. Look for volunteer opportunities that involve physical activity such as walking dogs for elderly or getting the mail for your elderly neighbors.
Source: www.cdc.gov
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
