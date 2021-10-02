Texas A&M AgriLife Extension recognizes Health Literacy Month in Parker County.
Health Literacy is having the ability to find, understand and use basic health information to make good decisions about your health and issues that you might be facing.
We know that making good decisions about our health requires accurate and correct information. But for some, that can be hard to find and use without increasing one’s level of health literacy. For example, it could be challenging to find a healthcare provider, have a meaningful discussion about your care, and follow a self-care plan without having a good understanding of basic health, or a good level of health literacy.
There is a lot of misinformation about health that gets shared on websites and social media. When looking for accurate health information, a good place to start are websites that end in “.edu” or “.gov.” Those endings mean that the website belongs to a university or a government health agency. In addition, groups such as the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, and Center for Disease Control are good places to find health information that is accurate and easy to understand.
To increase knowledge and find support, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s programs for healthy living, such as Better Living for Texans, Master of Memory, Do Well Be Well with Diabetes and other programs empower participants with science-based health information increasing their level of health literacy.
The barrier is not always a lack of education. It may be that the patient has difficulty hearing or remembering parts of the conversation with their healthcare provider. Taking someone along to appointments to take notes or ask questions may be helpful.
Health care providers and health educators assist by identifying each person’s level of health literacy and remembering to not use medical terms that are difficult to understand. It is important that we use language tailored to everyone, and supplement education with take-home materials that are accessible to everyone in our community.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will conduct several health-related programs in October and November. They will include Master of Memory Series, Cooking Well Series and Cooking Well with Diabetes. For information about these classes and more programs call 817-598-6168 or visit www.Parker.agrilife.org website.
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.