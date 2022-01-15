Texans are always grateful for the cooler weather that comes during the winter months. However, with this welcome weather comes the dreaded cold and flu season as well as Covid 19 that we have had to deal with the last two years. Each year, 10-20 percent of Americans will contract the influenza virus, better known as “the flu.” The common cold takes an even greater toll on people – affecting around 25 percent of the population annually. While there are no proven methods to prevent these illnesses, there are some simple precautions that may help reduce your risk of feeling under the weather.
Wash your hands: Most contagious illnesses are spread by direct contact. If you were to sneeze into your hand and then touch a doorknob, the germs may stay on that doorknob for hours – even days. Washing hands frequently reduces your chance of getting sick as well as carrying sharing germs with others. So wash your hands often – you will be taking a big step toward preventing illness.
Sneezes and coughs: Many people have the initial reaction to cover their nose or mouth with their hands when they sneeze or cough. A better practice would be to cover the nose and mouth with a tissue or handkerchief. Germs cling to your bare hands – muffling coughs and sneezes with your hands results in passing along your germs to others. If you don’t have a tissue, turn your head away from people near you and cough into the air. If you do cover a sneeze or cough with your hands, remember to wash your hands immediately.
Drink plenty of fluids: Your body cannot function properly without fluids – especially water. Water flushes your system, washing out the poisons as it rehydrates you. In addition to water, natural fruit juices give you the hydration that your body needs in addition to vitamins and minerals that may be lacking. On average, an adult need around 8-ounce glasses of water each day. Dehydration is a common occurrence with any illness so remember to keep your fluid intake up.
Relax and be happy: Stress may have a very negative effect on your health. Recent studies have shown that people with a positive attitude – energetic, happy, and relaxed – are less likely to catch colds than people who are depressed, nervous or angry. People with a positive attitude may show fewer signs and symptoms of illness because healthy attitudes tend to promote healthy lifestyle habits.
Sleep: Remember that sleep plays a very important role in your body’s ability to heal itself. A good night’s rest is often all that is needed when you start feeling ill. Not getting enough rest can increase your chances of getting ill. Sleep is very important for so many of the functions of the body but especially in the role of illness prevention.
Vaccinate: Though there is really nothing to be done about the common cold, a vaccines for the COVID-19 and the flu are available. Studies have shown that the flu as well as the COVID shots reduces the number of people who contract pneumonia as a result of the flu, upper respiratory infections, missed days at work and visits to a doctor for respiratory infections. Even if a shot does not prevent the illness, the vaccines can reduce the severity of symptoms and decrease the risk of complications.
Since there are no known cures for most colds and flu, prevention must be your goal. The winter months that bring the Lone Star State its cooler weather does not necessarily have to bring colds and flu to you and your family.
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
