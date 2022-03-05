Stress is your body’s reaction to things or events that may challenge you or cause demands. Stress can be positive or negative and there are healthy ways to deal with it.
Stress serves an important purpose — it enables us to respond quickly to threats and avoid danger. However, lengthy exposure to stress may lead to mental health difficulties (for example, anxiety and depression) or increased physical health problems. A large body of research suggests that increased stress levels interfere with your ability to deal with physical illness. While no one can avoid all stress, you can work to handle it in healthy ways that increase your potential to recover.
Get enough sleep. Sometimes stress can be your body’s reaction to being tired. Aim for 6 to 8 hours of sleep each night and possibly a 5- or 10-minute power nap during the day to help reduce stress. However, getting too much sleep can have a negative affect and make your feel more stressed.
Eat and drink to optimize your health. Consuming a healthy, balanced meal pattern can help you to combat stress. Avoid consuming alcohol or eating too much. Drinking and eating can be temporary and make you feel good, but in the long run can make you more stressed. Consuming caffeine can be relaxing. But also consuming too much can cause anxiety and make you tense.
Exercise regularly. Exercise can be a powerful stress reliever. Consider walking, aerobic exercises, strengthening with weights, or movement activities like yoga or Tai Chi, and set reasonable goals for yourself. Aerobic exercise has been shown to release endorphins which are natural substances that help you feel better and maintain a positive attitude.
Don’t smoke or consume nicotine products. People who use nicotine often refer to it as a stress reliever. Nicotine places more stress on the body by increasing physical arousal, reducing blood flow and slows breathing.
Study and practice relaxation techniques. Taking time to relax, meditate or pray every day. This can help you manage stress and protect your body from the effects of stress. You can choose from a variety of techniques such as deep breathing, imagery, progressive muscle relaxation, and mindfulness meditation. There are many online and smartphone apps that provide guidance although some entail purchase costs, many are available free of charge.
Reduce triggers of stress. Current events occurring the last several years can add stress. Taking a break from television, radio, and social media may help you reduce stress. Also, if you have too many demands such as with family, job, or other things. It is okay to take a time our or break from all the demands. You can free up time by practicing time-management skills like asking for help when it’s appropriate, setting priorities, pacing yourself, and reserving time to take care of yourself.
Seek help. If it comes to a point you can’t cope with stress, that may be the time to take seek some help or guidance. This can be talking to a friend or relative, visiting with your pastor or seeking out a counselor who can help. You don’t have to stress alone.
Source: Adapted Rutgers Cooperative Extension Service
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
